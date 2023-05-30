The growth rate of total logistics in most fields is accelerating, and the latest logistics data is released-News-Northern.com

Summary:The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced today (30th) the social logistics operation data for the first four months of this year.

The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced today (30th) the social logistics operation data for the first four months of this year. Data show that from January to April this year, the total amount of national social logistics was 107.6 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.4%, an increase of 0.5 percentage points from the first quarter. With the further unblocking of the market, logistics activities tend to be active, and the total revenue of the logistics industry shows a trend of accelerated recovery.

Logistics demand continues to expand and growth in multiple fields accelerates

Data show that from January to April this year, the total amount of social logistics continued to expand, and the growth rate of total logistics in most fields accelerated.

From January to April this year, the total amount of national social logistics was 107.6 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.4%, an increase of 0.5 percentage points from the first quarter. In April, the total amount of social logistics nationwide increased by 6.3% year-on-year, 0.8 percentage points higher than that in March.

On the whole, under the combined effect of factors such as the overall recovery of the economy, the continuous release of policy effects, and the low base in the same period, the growth rate of logistics demand rebounded significantly in April.

Specifically, the recovery of demand for industrial product logistics is relatively solid. Since the beginning of this year, the total amount of industrial product logistics has shown a trend of accelerated development month by month. Among them, the growth rate in April was 1.7 percentage points faster than that in March. The upstream and downstream of the industrial chain rebounded simultaneously, and the growth area was further expanded. The growth rate of more than 60% of the industries was faster than that in March or the decline was narrowed. In April, equipment manufacturing boosted the growth rate of total industrial product logistics by 1.3 percentage points. Among them, the total logistics volume of automobile manufacturing and electrical machinery equipment manufacturing increased by 44.6% and 17.3% respectively.

From the perspective of consumer logistics demand, from January to April, the total logistics volume of units and residents increased by 9.0% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 3.1 percentage points higher than that in the first quarter.

Liu Yuhang, director of China Logistics Information Center: Online e-commerce and physical retail have been improved simultaneously. The online retail sales of physical goods, including retail sales of physical stores, have reached a double-digit growth rate year-on-year, which shows the willingness of our residents to consume. Still relatively strong.

From the perspective of import logistics, the growth has slowed down. In April, the total import logistics volume increased by 9.4%, which was more than 10 percentage points lower than that in March. From the perspective of goods, the growth rate of import logistics of resources such as iron ore and its concentrate, crude oil, coal and lignite generally slowed down compared with March; products such as automobiles and integrated circuits continued to fall, and the rate of decline expanded.

The logistics supply has steadily restored the smooth circulation of the industrial chain

With the further unblocking of the market, logistics activities tend to be active, the total revenue of the logistics industry has shown an accelerated recovery trend, the logistics supply has recovered steadily, and the logistics turnover has accelerated.

From January to April, the total revenue of the logistics industry increased by 7.5% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 0.8 percentage points higher than that in the first quarter. Among them, the fields of transportation, warehousing services and express delivery have made significant contributions, driving the total revenue of the logistics industry to increase by more than 5 percentage points.

From the perspective of business operations, the business revenue of the logistics companies surveyed has increased by nearly 20% year-on-year, and the growth rate has increased by 5 percentage points compared with the first quarter. Among them, postal express delivery, warehousing and logistics enterprises have a good growth momentum in revenue, railway and road transportation enterprises have a stable growth momentum, and water transportation enterprises continue to fall.

Judging from the level of industry prosperity, the logistics industry continues to be in a relatively high level of prosperity. From the perspective of logistics cycle, the turnover of logistics and warehousing is accelerated, which helps to improve the level of connection between production and sales. In April, the commodity inventory turnover index of the logistics industry was still at a relatively high level of around 52%, indicating that the logistics turnover has accelerated.

He Mingke, Deputy Director of the Teaching Steering Committee for Logistics Management and Engineering Majors of the Ministry of Education, and Professor of the School of E-Commerce and Logistics, Beijing Technology and Business University: The current logistics capabilities should be said to be sufficient to support the development of our national economy on a larger scale, and logistics is also undergoing digitalization Transformation will further improve the quality of logistics services and logistics operations.

Judging from the recent statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics, as of the end of March, the growth rates of industrial inventories and finished goods inventories dropped by 1.7 and 1.6 percentage points respectively, indicating that many industries have entered the stage of destocking, especially the inventories of automobiles, electrical equipment and other fields. The obvious drop shows that the upstream and downstream operations of the industrial chain are gradually returning to normal, and the supply chain cycle is smoother.

Liu Yuhang, director of China Logistics Information Center: The destocking in many industries is accelerating, especially the long industrial chains such as pharmaceuticals and automobiles. The overall destocking is relatively obvious, which shows that we have further improved our overall industrial optimization.

Logistics companies are still under pressure to reduce costs and increase efficiency

Since the beginning of this year, the supply and demand of logistics have improved simultaneously, but relative to the supply, the recovery of demand still faces certain pressure, especially the operating costs of logistics companies have rebounded. Experts suggest that we should focus on innovation in multiple fields such as service and technology, and reduce costs through upstream and downstream collaboration in the supply chain.

In April, the new order index of the logistics industry fell by 1.4 percentage points month-on-month, and the constraints of weak demand still exist. From the perspective of logistics service prices, logistics service prices in most segments have slowed down. Among them, China‘s export container freight index was 948.48 points, down 5.3% from the previous month. The monthly average of the China Road Logistics Freight Index was 103.2 points, down 0.18% from the previous month.

From January to April, the cost per 100 yuan of operating income of key surveyed logistics companies was 95.2 yuan, which was higher than that of the first quarter. Among them, labor costs and raw material costs such as fuel increased by more than 10% year-on-year.

Liu Yuhang, Director of China Logistics Information Center: Especially for some special logistics sectors, such as chemical logistics and other road transportation companies, the cost growth is still relatively fast, and some reach more than 30%, so this aspect is very stressful for business operations. Still big.

Experts said that since the beginning of this year, logistics companies have been under great pressure to reduce costs and increase efficiency. They need to focus on innovation in multiple fields such as services and technology, and help high-quality development by exploring digital transformation and intelligent improvement.

He Mingke, Deputy Director of the Teaching Steering Committee of Logistics Management and Engineering Majors of the Ministry of Education, and Professor of the School of E-Commerce and Logistics of Beijing Technology and Business University: To reduce logistics costs, it is still very difficult from the perspective of the logistics link of an enterprise. We must start from the supply chain. From a perspective, find out which places are duplicated and which places should be outsourced, so that some resources that are repeatedly configured can be freed up. Another is to go through digital transformation, using robots and artificial intelligence. Now this time is getting more and more mature.

