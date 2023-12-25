The guide to obtaining the inclusion income: it starts on January 1st, here’s what to do

The Ministry of Labor has published a small guide for beneficiaries of inclusion allowances. This is reported in a note from the ministry which recalls that «through the Adi, the Labor decree protects families that have at least one minor person within them, over 60 years of age, with a disability or supported by social services health workers because they are at a serious disadvantage.” Please note that applications can be submitted independently on the website www.inps.it or through patronages starting from 18 December 2023 and through CAFs from 8 January 2024. The allowance is recognized to families with at least one member in one of the following conditions: disability; underage; at least 60 years of age; in a disadvantaged condition (severe biopsycho-social distress) and included in the care and assistance program of the local social and health services certified by the public administration. It is expected that the applicant’s family unit must jointly possess a valid ISEE with a value not exceeding 9,360 euros or a family income value lower than a threshold of 6,000 euros per year multiplied by the corresponding parameter of the scale of Adi equivalence. This parameter is equal to 1 for the family unit and is increased up to an overall maximum of 2.2, further raised to 2.3 in the presence of members in conditions of serious disability or non-self-sufficiency. If the family unit is made up of people all aged 67 or over and other family members all in conditions of serious disability or non-self-sufficiency, the family income threshold is set at 7,560 euros per year, multiplied by the corresponding parameter of the scale of ADI equivalence. To receive the allowance, the real estate assets must have a value of no more than 30,000 euros for IMU purposes. This amount will be calculated by deducting the value, for IMU purposes, of the home from the overall real estate assets. The maximum deductible amount for the home is equal to 150,000 thousand euros. The value of the movable assets must not exceed 6,000 euros, increased by 2,000 euros for each member of the family unit following the first, up to a maximum of 10,000 euros, increased by a further 1,000 euros for each minor following the second. These limits are further increased by 5,000 euros for each disabled member and by 7,500 euros for each severely disabled or non-self-sufficient member of the family. All the details of the measure – recalls the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies – are available on the Lavoro.gov.it website in the “New measures for inclusion and access to work” section. The online urp of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies is also available to interested parties at www.urponline.lavoro.gov.it

