The Hainan special event of the 2023 World New Energy Vehicle Conference was held. Wan Gang and Liu Xiaoming delivered a speech-News Center-Nanhai Net

2023 World New Energy Vehicle Conference Hainan Special Event Showcases Innovations in Green Transportation

The 2023 World New Energy Vehicle Conference held a special event in Hainan on December 8, featuring speeches from Wan Gang, Chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, and Liu Xiaoming, Deputy Secretary of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee and Governor.

During the event, Wan Gang emphasized the need to deepen the application of new energy vehicles in cities and regions, and to promote collaboration between automobiles and cities. He also encouraged Hainan Province to utilize its advantages to promote the development of new energy vehicles, providing green and intelligent transportation for domestic and international tourists and contributing to the province’s tourism consumption and industrial economy.

Liu Xiaoming expressed gratitude for the support and outlined Hainan’s “four pillars” of policy guidance, market cultivation, industry introduction, and comprehensive development to cultivate the new energy vehicle industry. He also emphasized the province’s commitment to open innovation and further cooperation and integration.

The Hainan special event featured speeches from Ni Qiang, Member of the Standing Committee and Secretary-General of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee, and Jason Hill Falkenthal, Director of the California Air Resources Board, USA, among others.

The event, held in three stages, included the New Energy Vehicle City Development Forum, the Hainan Intelligent Connected Vehicle Innovation Center Unveiling Ceremony, and the Intelligent Connected Vehicle Development Cooperation Forum.

The conference showcased the latest advancements in new energy vehicles and provided a platform for international cooperation in the industry.

Reporter: Chen Weilin

Photography: Wuwei

