The Hang Seng Index closed at night (12.1)︱The Hang Seng Index at night (December) closed at 17052 points with a high of 9 points – Mobile Financial World

Hang Seng Index Closes at 17052 Points, a High of 9 Points

The Hang Seng Index closed at 17052 points on the night of December 1, marking a 9-point increase. This 0.023% rise saw the total number of open contracts decrease to 125,640, a decrease of 11,149 contracts, while the net number of open contracts saw an increase of 406 contracts, reaching 35,106 contracts.

It is important to note that the content, data, and tools provided in this article do not constitute investment advice and are for reference only. The financial community warns that the stock market is risky, and caution should be exercised when investing.

Share this: Facebook

X

