[The Epoch Times, November 30, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Huang Jiachuan in Hong Kong) The Hang Seng Index opened 260 points higher yesterday (29th), rose 906 points at its high and 238 points at its low, and finally closed at 18204 points, up 906 points points (up 5.2%), with a turnover of 166.8 billion. The State Index rose 6.2%, and the Kobe Index rose 7.7%.

Tencent (00700) rose 5.9%, Alibaba (09988) rose 9.1%, Meituan (03690) soared 11.5%, JD.com (09618) rose 10.9%, HKEx (00388) rose 7.5%, HSBC Holdings (00005) rose 1.4%; the best and worst performing blue chips were Country Garden Services (06098), which rose 13.7%, and China Mobile (00941), which fell 0.2%.

The outbreak of the epidemic in the mainland continued, and the State Council stated that it would speed up the vaccination rate for people over 80 years old. Bank of America believes that the mainland will release signals to optimize prevention and control in the next few weeks.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would adjust 5 financing measures for domestic property developers. Mainland property stocks soared. Country Garden (02007) rose 4.5%, and Longfor (00960) rose 11.3%. The “third arrow” of Nomura’s Central Committee helped the inner chamber to fight against the water, and the number of beneficiaries was limited.

As of press time, Brent crude oil rose 2.9% to US$86.9 per barrel, and the “three barrels of oil” rose well. PetroChina (00857) rose 2.7%, CNOOC (00883) rose 1.2%, and Sinopec (00386) rose 2.3%. ◇

