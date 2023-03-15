It won’t be easy. Like Convivo and Hansa, all major nursing home operators are currently feeling headwind. “The nursing home operators are in a structural dilemma that is being exacerbated by the consequences of the corona virus and increases in energy and food prices,” says Tillmann Peeters, partner at the management consultancy Falkensteg. The core problem is that personnel and material costs are now increasing, but the nursing care rates are only adjusted with a considerable delay – and then not in full. “The nursing homes will run out of money faster than the state reacts to it,” Peeters expects.