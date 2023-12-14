Home » The haze of U.S. core inflation hangs over the Fed’s interest rate cut path and is full of suspense – 21 Economic Network
Business

The haze of U.S. core inflation hangs over the Fed’s interest rate cut path and is full of suspense – 21 Economic Network

by admin

not far from the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. This shows that consumer expectations are shifting towards the Federal Reserve’s preferred range, which means that even if the Federal Reserve does not reduce interest rates, market expectations on monetary policy are not as urgent as before.To sum up, the path of the Fed’s interest rate cuts is full of suspense. Although the market’s expectations for an early interest rate cut next year have cooled, the timing and magnitude of future rate cuts are still uncertain. Depending on the speed at which core inflation and consumer inflation expectations decline, the Federal Reserve’s path of rate cuts may fluctuate and continue to depend on economic data. The future monetary policy path will be a major concern for the market, and the Federal Reserve’s data-dependent interest rate reduction model will continue to be closely watched. So, the CPI rising in November may ultimately not impact the Federal Reserve’s decision-making on interest rates.

Summary:
The November CPI in the United States unexpectedly increased due to high rents, which dampened market hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut next year. The data shows that core inflation remains stubborn, especially in the service sector, despite a downward trend overall. However, housing and second-hand car prices are expected to continue to decline, keeping a downward pressure on inflation. In addition, while commodity prices have fallen, the real estate resilience and consumer inflation expectations may influence the future path of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts. Ultimately, the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates will heavily rely on economic data, which remains uncertain.

You may also like

De Benedetti: “Mediaset is old, but Marina doesn’t...

Forecast: OPEC can increase oil production again in...

Challenges of Establishing Human Settlements on Mars: Financial,...

A-share closing comments: All three major indexes fell...

Fight against inflation – US Federal Reserve keeps...

Inflation in the United States Declines, Bringing Relief...

De Benedetti: “Mediaset is old, but Marina doesn’t...

The Fed keeps interest rates unchanged and the...

US Federal Reserve leaves key interest rate unchanged...

Recent Mega Millions Drawing Results and Ticket Costs

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy