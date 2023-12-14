The haze of U.S. core inflation hangs over the Fed’s interest rate cut path and is full of suspense – 21 Economic Network

not far from the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. This shows that consumer expectations are shifting towards the Federal Reserve’s preferred range, which means that even if the Federal Reserve does not reduce interest rates, market expectations on monetary policy are not as urgent as before.To sum up, the path of the Fed’s interest rate cuts is full of suspense. Although the market’s expectations for an early interest rate cut next year have cooled, the timing and magnitude of future rate cuts are still uncertain. Depending on the speed at which core inflation and consumer inflation expectations decline, the Federal Reserve’s path of rate cuts may fluctuate and continue to depend on economic data. The future monetary policy path will be a major concern for the market, and the Federal Reserve’s data-dependent interest rate reduction model will continue to be closely watched. So, the CPI rising in November may ultimately not impact the Federal Reserve’s decision-making on interest rates.

Summary:

