The head of Cinema America takes the Capitol hostage: “Give me 300 thousand euros or I won’t go out”

Cinema America, for Carocci the democratic left that counts is moving

How will Zingaretti’s “little orphan” do now? Valerio Caroccientrepreneur at the head of the Cinema America-Troisi of Rome, despairs and raises his voice for not having yet had certainty of the funds for his Roman arenas. Funds, these, which amount to a good 300 thousand euros. But Carocci’s torture didn’t begin long ago. In fact, until recently, it was none other than the president of the Lazio Region who guaranteed him the entry into the cash register of that amount Nicola Zingarettifriend of the entrepreneur.

But now, now that the region has passed into the hands of the right of Francesco Roccait’s not that easy anymore. And Carocci knows this well. So well that he demanded the money by physically occupying the cabinet offices in the Campidoglio of the mayor of Rome Robert Gualtieri for about six hours, also forcing the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein worried to call the Roman mayor.

In detail, as he writes Dagospytaking a closer look at last season’s colophon, the 300 thousand rise thanks to the numerous sponsors, among which we also find Savoy asylum e Rome Naturetwo institutions both participated by the Lazio Region which curiously support three arenas which all take place in the municipality of Rome.

