The heat in the property market subsided, and the sales of the top 100 real estate companies in April fell month-on-month

Securities Times e-company news , after the concentrated release of backlog demand, the property market ebbed, and the upward sales momentum of the top 100 real estate companies has a tendency to slow down. According to the April sales data released by the third-party research organization CRIC, the top 100 real estate companies achieved a sales volume of 566.54 billion yuan, a single-month performance decrease of 14.4% month-on-month; year-on-year growth was maintained, an increase of over 30%, which was further improved from the previous month . In terms of cumulative performance, the top 100 real estate companies from January to April achieved a year-on-year increase of 9.7% in sales volume. Specifically, in terms of the performance of enterprises, according to the data provided by Yihan Think Tank, about 60% of the top 100 real estate enterprises showed a month-on-month decline in sales, while only 4 of the top 30 real estate enterprises rose month-on-month. The impetus for the market to continue to rise is still insufficient.

