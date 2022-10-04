Home Business The height and weight of “Haiji-1” set a new record for my country’s offshore single oil production platform_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal
Business

The height and weight of “Haiji-1” set a new record for my country’s offshore single oil production platform_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal

by admin
The height and weight of “Haiji-1” set a new record for my country’s offshore single oil production platform_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal

This newspaper, Beijing, October 3 (Reporters Ran Yongping, Ding Yiting) On the 3rd, Asia’s first deep-water jacket platform “Haiji No. 1” independently designed and built by CNOOC was put into use, marking my country’s successful development of deep-water stationary A new model of platform oil and gas development. “Haiji No. 1” is located in the waters of the Pearl River Mouth Basin. The total height of the platform is 340.5 meters and the total weight exceeds 40,000 tons. Both the height and weight have refreshed the record of my country’s offshore single oil production platform.

“Haiji No. 1” has put into production 5 production wells at the same time, with an initial daily output of about 2,700 tons. Relying on “Haiji No. 1”, two oil fields, Lufeng 15-1 and Lufeng 22-1, will be developed at the same time, with a total of 14 production wells and 3 water injection wells.

According to reports, “Haiji No. 1” is my country’s first attempt to develop a deep-water jacket platform. The production system is moved from underwater to the platform. It has the significant advantages of low development investment, low production cost and high localization rate. The successful application has opened up a new way for the economical and effective development of oil and gas resources in my country’s middle and deep waters.

“People’s Daily” (Edition 02, October 4, 2022)

(Editor in charge: Zhu Xiaohang)

See also  International oil prices have fallen for two consecutive times, and the demand outlook is sharply bleak. The main problem lies with the provider FX678 in the region.

You may also like

Peloton launches its bikes in all Hilton hotels...

Gefran completes the sale of the Drives business...

Deloitte hires another 3,500 professionals

Eni Award 2022: Eni’s scientific research awards assigned...

Ansaldo with Westinghouse for next generation nuclear power

ETFs and ETNs: BG SAXO enters into partnership...

Human Company archives a record summer with revenues...

In Italy, the culture sector does not take...

Brembo: president Tiraboschi reiterates his interest in acquisitions

ʴHɵ10%ڰ γСֳɵ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy