This newspaper, Beijing, October 3 (Reporters Ran Yongping, Ding Yiting) On the 3rd, Asia’s first deep-water jacket platform “Haiji No. 1” independently designed and built by CNOOC was put into use, marking my country’s successful development of deep-water stationary A new model of platform oil and gas development. “Haiji No. 1” is located in the waters of the Pearl River Mouth Basin. The total height of the platform is 340.5 meters and the total weight exceeds 40,000 tons. Both the height and weight have refreshed the record of my country’s offshore single oil production platform.

“Haiji No. 1” has put into production 5 production wells at the same time, with an initial daily output of about 2,700 tons. Relying on “Haiji No. 1”, two oil fields, Lufeng 15-1 and Lufeng 22-1, will be developed at the same time, with a total of 14 production wells and 3 water injection wells.

According to reports, “Haiji No. 1” is my country’s first attempt to develop a deep-water jacket platform. The production system is moved from underwater to the platform. It has the significant advantages of low development investment, low production cost and high localization rate. The successful application has opened up a new way for the economical and effective development of oil and gas resources in my country’s middle and deep waters.

“People’s Daily” (Edition 02, October 4, 2022)