Home » The herbal tea giant changes ownership. Everton switch to Hourglass Private
Business

The herbal tea giant changes ownership. Everton switch to Hourglass Private

by admin
The herbal tea giant changes ownership. Everton switch to Hourglass Private

The herbal tea giant sold to the Italian private equity leader

Ownership changes hands Evertonnational giant of herbal teas founded in 1947with Italian headquarters in Tagliolo Monferratoamong the hills of the Ovada area, and operational bases in India e Croatiato which is added a commercial rib in the Usa. From the “club deal” of investors headed by Cronos Capital Partners, which joined the company in 2020, – reports La Stampa – the company merges into the Milanese Clessidra Private Equity Sgr, leader Italian in the sector private equity focused on the upper-mid segment market which he announced yesterday the operation.

Per Evertonnamed after the English city of the same name, new ones will open growth opportunitiesin a lively market and in a scenario, that of infusionin which the company is a landmark by numbers and capacity for innovation, starting from the use of Organic products directly sourced and sustainable packaging: in the last year, the sales has reached i 40 million eurosalmost double that of 2018, when the company inaugurated the expansion of the Tagliolo warehouse up to 3,050 square meters, equipping it with new machinery and cutting-edge management systems, with an investment of 1.2 million which he brought with him new jobs.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  How to become citizens: a comparison between Italy and the rest of Europe. Here it is more complicated

You may also like

Terme di Salsomaggiore to relaunch: the plan of...

Joe Biden is running again for US President...

European stock markets: open on a downward trend,...

Dollar index hits fresh 10-day low as market...

The five worst opportunities for passive income

Environment, EU green light for the reform package...

Berlin or Bielefeld? Where residential investments are really...

ReeVo, the assembly approves financial statements. Dividend of...

The rebound in international gold prices is not...

Russian billionaires are getting richer again

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy