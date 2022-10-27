Home Business The hidden camera of the Lego lifting platform purchased by consumers Lego: it is just prefabricated without the opening function–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future
by admin
2022-10-27

A few days ago, some consumers complained at Black Cat that a camera was hidden in the digital inner screen of the Lego a9 smart lift platform they purchased. However, the product itself does not require a camera.

In this regard, Lego officially issued an announcement,The response said that the camera is currently in an idle state and will not violate the privacy of consumers.

Lege said the camera is used to support the contactless heart rate detection value-added service developed by the company. However,Due to the high technical difficulty of developing this function, the camera is still in an idle state and will not steal the user’s privacy, and has been removed from the shelves.

In addition, Lego also stated that when the company officially provides the service function to consumers, it will further explain to consumers, obtain consumers’ consent, and provide paid services on a voluntary basis.

The company will submit the relevant code of the smart screen to the authoritative third-party platform for inspection and investigation, and will not abuse the device to access user privacy in accordance with relevant regulations. At the same time, we are willing to apologize for the trouble caused by the camera to consumers.

