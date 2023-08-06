The High Electricity Consumption Mystery: Girl Rents House, Air Conditioner Drains 100 Yuan in 2 Hours, Refused Check-Out by Landlord

Recently, in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, a girl’s experience with renting a house has caught the attention of many. After renting a house for 950 yuan, she paid a 900 yuan deposit and charged an additional 100 yuan for electricity. However, her shocking discovery came when she turned on the air conditioner to clean up the room – the electricity bill was used up in less than two hours.

The girl expressed her frustration, stating, “The power consumption is so fast. The explanation given by the other party is that the meter is broken.” The rented house is a newly renovated partition, and she even suspects that the formaldehyde level exceeds the standard, raising concerns about her safety. Due to these concerns, she decided not to live in the house after signing the contract in the late afternoon and requested a refund of her deposit in the evening.

However, to her disappointment, the landlord refused to return her deposit. The landlord claimed that they had replaced the electricity meter and recharged the 100 yuan fee, but since the contract had not expired, the deposit would not be refunded.

The girl’s plight has sparked discussions about the transparency and fairness of rental agreements. Many people are questioning the responsibility of the landlord in ensuring a safe and reasonable rental environment for tenants. The incident has also shed light on the issue of power consumption and the need for proper meter functioning.

The news article highlights the importance for both tenants and landlords to carefully review rental agreements and ensure all terms and conditions are clearly stated. It also serves as a reminder for tenants to thoroughly inspect the rented property before signing any contracts, particularly in terms of safety concerns.

As this incident gains attention, it is hoped that relevant authorities will investigate and resolve the issue. It is essential to protect the rights and interests of both tenants and landlords to maintain a healthy and harmonious housing rental market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

