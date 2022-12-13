DoNews news on December 13 (Guo Ruiqi) At 10:00 on December 14, Xiaomi’s all-round imaging flagship Mi 13 series will start its first sales in all channels. As the answer to Xiaomi’s three-year high-end exploration, the Xiaomi Mi 13 series not only achieves a high-end experience with no shortcomings and no dead ends, but also fully opens a new chapter in mobile imaging with the blessing of Leica Imaging’s strategic cooperation.

The strong product power made the Mi 13 series popular among users during the pre-sale stage on December 11. Only one hour after the pre-sale started, the official Weibo of Xiaomi mobile phone announced that the online pre-sale of the Mi 13 series has ended. All sold out. With the increase in production capacity, the first sale on the 14th will be released again. Consumers who missed the pre-sale can pay attention to the omni-channel first sale on the 14th, or go to the Mi Home offline store near you to experience the purchase.

After the release of the Mi 13 series, the strong performance experience, excellent design and leapfrog imaging capabilities have won unanimous praise from the media and netizens. Awarded “The performance of the game is comparable to or even surpasses that of e-sports mobile phones, and the power consumption is even better”, “The visual perception close to the narrow four sides is really great”, “The ceramic back cover is warm and moist like jade, and the texture is excellent”, “The actual shooting The experience was very good and gave me a sense of surprise that went beyond the specification.”

As the flagship of all-round imaging, the Mi 13 series has refreshed many of the strongest records in the history of Xiaomi. After three years, the Mi 13 series ushered in a comprehensive upgrade of the processor, memory, and flash memory for the first time. The Mi 13 series is equipped with the latest Snapdragon processor and the second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform. The CPU multi-core performance has increased by 37%, and the GPU performance has increased by 42%. The gaming experience surpasses that of the A16. The standard version of Mi 13 with a golden size not only has an excellent hand feel, but also has full performance, which is comparable to an e-sports mobile phone.

The Mi 13 series fully undertakes the powerful Leica professional imaging capabilities of Mi 12S Ultra, and realizes the further advancement of technology and scenes: the whole series is equipped with Leica optical lenses and Leica native dual image quality; the whole series is equipped with a 75mm Leica telephoto lens, taking into account the vision and Portrait theme shooting; the whole system upgrades Leica super color images, builds an image color database with Leica, and performs color model layout for 4,700 scenes one by one. Mi 13 Pro has “the name of Pro, the soul of Ultra”, equipped with the same 1-inch sensor main camera as Mi 12S Ultra, and innovatively adopts a SLR-level “floating focusing lens group” design in the 75mm telephoto, so it has “Super close-up” function. At the same time, with the blessing of Xiaomi’s imaging brain, the Xiaomi Mi 13 series also has super computational photography capabilities, realizing the upgrade of CyberFocus’ ability to track everything, and adding autofocus for shooting scenes of insects, birds, and vehicles.

For the first time in eight years, Mi 13 returned to the straight screen and vertical edge design, customized “ultra-narrow straight screen”, and realized “visual four equal sides” for the first time in the domestic Android camp. On the basis of the four colors of black, white, wilderness green, and distant mountain blue, the Xiaomi Mi 13 series also customizes five limited sports car colors: flame red, sapphire blue, hurricane yellow, jungle green, and cement gray. It is the most abundant color matching in history. Xiaomi phone.

In addition, the entire Mi 13 series is equipped with a self-developed surging battery management system. The Mi 13 has a battery life of up to 1.37 days, creating the longest battery life of the Mi high-end series. The Mi 13 Pro debuts with 50W Pro wireless charging in seconds. Xiaomi wireless charging speed record.

The Mi 13 series is also equipped with the brightest and best Android screen, and the whole series supports IP68 dustproof and waterproof, and the experience and quality have all jumped.

The Mi 13 series, which pursues the priority of experience, also achieves in-depth collaboration between software and hardware. The new MIUI 14 operating system is pre-installed at the factory, with a long-lasting and smooth operating experience. The MIUI razor program greatly optimizes system space applications and minimizes non-uninstallable applications to six. The new photon engine not only makes the system smoother, but also opens up its capabilities to third-party applications, creating a smooth full-link experience. In addition, MIUI has also strengthened the privacy capabilities of the device and fully upgraded the interconnection and intercommunication capabilities to achieve “people-centered, connecting people and everything”.

At 10 a.m. on December 14th, the Mi 13 series will go on sale for the first time. Consumers can purchase through Mi Mall, Mi Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, Suning.com, Mi Home, Pinduoduo and other channels. In terms of price, Mi 13 8GB+128GB version is priced at 3999 yuan, 8GB+256GB version is priced at 4299 yuan, 12GB+256GB version is priced at 4599 yuan, 12GB+512GB version is priced at 4999 yuan; Mi 13 Pro 13 8GB+128GB version is on sale The price is 4999 yuan, the 8GB+256GB version is 5399 yuan, the 12GB+256GB version is 5799 yuan, and the 12GB+512GB version is 6299 yuan. The five customized sports car color configurations of Mi 13 are all 12GB+512GB, priced at 4999 yuan, limited to 50,000 units, and will be sold in limited quantities on Xiaomi Mall from December 16.