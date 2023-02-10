The high energy cost gives a boom to the Enel group’s revenues and increases its margins, even if the net profit is not known, as only preliminary data have been released. A note explains that turnover increased by 63.9% to 140.5 billion euros, i.e. (actually) 54.8 billion more, thanks to «the greater volumes of energy produced and traded, the greater quantities sold ( especially in Italy and Spain), tariff adjustments in Brazil, the greater electricity distributed in Latin America, and the positive effect of exchange rates», as well as some sales. The Ebitda profitability ratio (ordinary) amounts to 19.7 billion euros, up by 0.5 billion euros compared to 2021 and higher than the group forecast communicated to the financial markets, which was between 19 and 19.6 billion euros.

Il business

The group adds that “excluding the effects deriving from the management of Stewardships which led, in 2021, to the recognition of the capital gain for the sale of the investment held in Open Fiber SpA (1.8 billion euros) and, in 2022, of the proceeds from the partial sale of the equity investments held in Ufinet, in Gridspertise and from the sale of some companies to Mooney Group SpA (for a total of 0.8 billion euros), ordinary EBITDA is up by about 1.5 billion euros compared to 2021. This positive result was achieved thanks to the performance of the integrated margin (1.4 billion euros) as a result of the combination of the Thermoelectric Generation and Trading, Enel Green Power, Final Markets and Enel X businesses, together with the positive performance of Enel Grids».

The CEO Francesco Starace declares that «the preliminary results for 2022 demonstrate the resilience of the Enel group, which, thanks to the robustness of its integrated business model, has exceeded the “guidance” communicated to the financial markets, despite the adverse geopolitical context, energy and economy and at the same time protecting our end customers from the shock of energy prices deriving from the gas crisis”.

The transition

Furthermore, said Starace, “thanks to the efficient financial management and the execution of the strategic plan presented to the markets, the group’s net financial debt decreased significantly in the last quarter of the year and will continue to decrease substantially also throughout 2023, strengthening our financial solidity. This will allow us to continue implementing our investments in renewable generation and networks, to support the transition to increasingly sustainable energy sources and promote energy independence in the countries where we operate”. —