On January 13, Driving Sight learned from the official account of Cyrus AITO that its releaseAITO problemFor car owners who have picked up their cars before 8:30 on January 13, 2023, a New Year’s Thanksgiving reward activity will be launched. Among them, the first owner of Wenjie M5 EV pure electric version and Wenjie M7 comfort version and luxury version extended the vehicle warranty to 8 years/160,000 kilometers and gave 120,000 AITO points as a gift. The total value of rights and interests is up to 35,000 yuan. The first owner of Jie M7 flagship version extended the vehicle warranty to 8 years/160,000 kilometers;

Owners of all Wenjie M5 series will receive 2 years of basic maintenance.At the same time, some models of the AITO Wenjie series released new prices for the new year. The starting price of the Wenjie M5 EV pure electric rear-drive standard version is 259,800 yuan, and the starting price of the Wenjie M5 EV pure electric four-wheel drive performance version is 289,800 yuan; the Wenjie M7 The starting price of the comfort version is 289,800 yuan, and the Wenjie M7 deluxe version starts at 309,800 yuan. The overall price drop is as high as 28,800-30,000 yuan.





As a high-end smart car brand jointly created by Cyrus Automobile and Huawei,Although the AITO brand has only been established for more than a year, under the empowerment of the superior resources of both parties, it has maintained a high-speed development trend. It not only launched three models of Wenjie M5, Wenjie M7, and Wenjie M5 EV pure electric version within a year Distinctive products.

In 2022, the total delivery volume of the Wenjie series will exceed 75,000 vehicles, setting a new industry record and becoming the “fastest growing new energy vehicle brand”, creating the speed and quality of Cyrus.





In terms of intelligence, the Wenjie series products are equipped with Huawei HarmonyOS smart cockpit, which endows the products with an extremely intelligent technology experience.Not only can you enjoy an extremely smooth, easy and natural interactive experience, but you can also enjoy rich car-machine applications and convenient cross-device connection capabilities, and you can also make the smart cockpit always new through OTA.





It is worth mentioning that the AITO Wenjie series has also been recognized by the industry and many consumers, and has been certified by many authoritative organizations.According to incomplete statistics, Wenjie M5 and M7 have obtained the “Five-Star Driving Quality Star” certification issued by China Automobile Research Institute, Wenjie M7 has obtained the vehicle comfortable cockpit (6A level) certification from China Automotive Industry Center, and Wenjie M5 EV pure electric The version obtained the industry’s first “charging compatibility (five-star)” certification. In the “CCPC China New Energy Vehicle Competition 12-hour Endurance Race” that just ended not long ago, Wenjie M5 also won the first place in the audience with its outstanding performance.

