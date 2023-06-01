The highest reading speed is 7.1GB/s, and Hikvision Storage launches the new PCIe4.0 solid-state drive A4000-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: The highest reading speed is 7.1GB/s, and Hikvision Storage launches the new PCIe4.0 solid-state drive A4000

Hikvision Storage is about to release a new PCIe4.0 solid-state drive, the A4000, equipped with a new custom-made main control and high-quality 3D NAND flash memory particles, with a maximum sequential read speed of 7100MB/s and a five-year warranty service. Coinciding with the full launch of the 618 mid-year promotion, the A4000 will be on sale at the “Hikvision Storage Self-operated Official Flagship Store”. In 2022, Hikvision Storage will start to make full efforts in the field of PCIe 4.0 solid-state drives, launching C4000ECO, C4000 and other products. The 4T version will be launched recently to meet high-level needs such as games, office work, and data processing. As the flagship PCIe 4.0 product of Hikvision Storage, the C4000 has entered the best-selling list of the “Solid State Drive Ranking” on the e-commerce platform for many times, and is highly recognized by the market. Simultaneously launched with the product, there are two peripherals, Cyber ​​Vest and Yao Ye Vest. The forward-looking and future design style not only satisfies players’ pursuit of appearance, but also effectively releases heat to ensure stable performance output. After nearly a year of market inspection and technology accumulation, Hikvision Storage made another breakthrough and launched the third PCIe4.0 solid-state drive A4000 today, which supports the PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe 2.0 interface technology standard and a maximum sequential read rate of up to 7100MB/s Speed ​​can significantly improve the speed and smoothness of game startup, screen loading and material access. So far, Hikvision Storage has a complete product matrix from entry-level to flagship-level in the PCIe4.0 SSD track. Hikvision Storage A4000 adopts customized main control HKP10304, advanced process technology and NAND interface high-performance self-adaptive technology, and self-developed NAND Flash management software to ensure high-speed reading and writing and data security; continue DRAM-less design, full load state The maximum power consumption is only 4.9W*, supplemented by a new generation of graphene copper foil heat dissipation patch, the temperature control performance is even better. In terms of durability, the MTBF (mean time between failures) of the A4000 can reach 2 million hours, and the 5-year long warranty service allows users to use it with peace of mind. The compact M.2 2280 single-sided PCB design can well meet the expansion needs of PS5, notebooks, desktops and other devices. See also The stock exchanges today, May 31st. Weak markets as trading resumes. Continue the lighthouse on Bitcoin According to market research firm Yole Group, by 2028, PCIe SSD shipments will account for about 55%. As one of the most important storage consumption markets in the world, Chinese consumers had extremely limited choices in the past. With the entry of brands such as Hikvision Storage, consumers can purchase more high-performance, large-capacity, and cost-effective SSD products. Hikvision Storage will focus on storage, continue to invest in R&D resources, continuously improve the supply chain, and conduct technology and product iterations based on consumer demand, striving to become an emerging force leading the development of the storage industry. Note: The product performance data in this article is obtained from tests by Hikvision Storage Labs. The tests are based on specific computer systems, hardware, software, operating systems and functions. For details, please refer to the actual device performance.

Hikvision Storage is about to release a new PCIe4.0 solid-state drive, the A4000, equipped with a new custom-made main control and high-quality 3D NAND flash memory particles, with a maximum sequential read speed of 7100MB/s and a five-year warranty service. Coinciding with the full launch of the 618 mid-year promotion, the A4000 will be on sale at the “Hikvision Storage Self-operated Official Flagship Store”.

In 2022, Hikvision Storage will start to make full efforts in the field of PCIe 4.0 solid-state drives, launching C4000ECO, C4000 and other products. The 4T version will be launched recently to meet high-level needs such as games, office work, and data processing. As the flagship PCIe 4.0 product of Hikvision Storage, the C4000 has entered the best-selling list of the “Solid State Drive Ranking” on the e-commerce platform for many times, and is highly recognized by the market. Simultaneously launched with the product, there are two peripherals, Cyber ​​Vest and Yao Ye Vest. The forward-looking and future design style not only satisfies players’ pursuit of appearance, but also effectively releases heat to ensure stable performance output.

After nearly a year of market inspection and technology accumulation, Hikvision Storage made another breakthrough and launched the third PCIe4.0 solid-state drive A4000 today, which supports the PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe 2.0 interface technology standard and a maximum sequential read rate of up to 7100MB/s Speed ​​can significantly improve the speed and smoothness of game startup, screen loading and material access. So far, Hikvision Storage has a complete product matrix from entry-level to flagship-level in the PCIe4.0 SSD track.

Hikvision Storage A4000 adopts customized main control HKP10304, advanced process technology and NAND interface high-performance self-adaptive technology, and self-developed NAND Flash management software to ensure high-speed reading and writing and data security; continue DRAM-less design, full load state The maximum power consumption is only 4.9W*, supplemented by a new generation of graphene copper foil heat dissipation patch, the temperature control performance is even better. In terms of durability, the MTBF (mean time between failures) of the A4000 can reach 2 million hours, and the 5-year long warranty service allows users to use it with peace of mind. The compact M.2 2280 single-sided PCB design can well meet the expansion needs of PS5, notebooks, desktops and other devices.

According to market research firm Yole Group, by 2028, PCIe SSD shipments will account for about 55%. As one of the most important storage consumption markets in the world, Chinese consumers had extremely limited choices in the past. With the entry of brands such as Hikvision Storage, consumers can purchase more high-performance, large-capacity, and cost-effective SSD products. Hikvision Storage will focus on storage, continue to invest in R&D resources, continuously improve the supply chain, and conduct technology and product iterations based on consumer demand, striving to become an emerging force leading the development of the storage industry.

Note: The product performance data in this article is obtained from tests by Hikvision Storage Labs. The tests are based on specific computer systems, hardware, software, operating systems and functions. For details, please refer to the actual device performance.