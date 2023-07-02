The Hisense L9H Laser TV is powered by the leading technical …

Hisense Group

Qingdao, China (ots/PRNewswire)

The Hisense L9H Laser TV has been awarded “Best Big Screen TV” in this year’s TV category by Tom’s Guide. It enables a large screen experience in any room with sufficient wall space.

The Tom’s Guide Awards recognize the best products in a variety of categories. After testing and rating hundreds of devices and services over the past year, the team of editors and experts helps consumers find the best products.

This year, the award-winning L9 series of ultra-short-throw Trichroma Laser TVs offers an even better viewing experience with some stunning upgrades. The triple laser configuration offers a breathtaking brightness of 3,000 ANSI lumens and promises amazing contrast and detail with Dolby Vision HDR. Thanks to the additional compatibility with Google TV, ATSC 3.0 and Wi-Fi 6e, the L9 reproduces all content in excellent quality. The included, updated and easy-to-install Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) Hi-Gain screen also delivers incredible brightness and a clear and realistic picture in all lighting conditions. It’s easy to see why the editors of Tom’s Guide selected this product over its competitors.

From manufacturing to technological innovation. With the goal of bringing technological innovations to millions of families around the world, the company aims to “Go tech, and Beyond” to enrich people’s lives with excellent experiences. The global influence and sustained development of the brand will accelerate Hisense’s progress toward becoming a world-class brand and enterprise.

Thanks to its new laser and ultra-short-throw projection technologies, Hisense Laser TV offers a unique home theater experience with more protection for the eyes and lower energy consumption. With the growing popularity of laser TVs, Hisense recorded a 54.2% year-on-year increase in laser TV sales in the overseas market from January to May, and the numbers keep rising.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global brand of home appliances and consumer electronics. Hisense’s business includes multimedia products (focusing on smart TVs), home appliances, and intelligent IT information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and now operates in more than 160 countries.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145251/Tom_s_Guide_1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145252/Tom_s_Guide_2.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007399/4145553/Hisense_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/der-laser-fernseher-l9h-von-hisense-wird-von-der-fuhrenden-technischen-fachzeitschrift-toms-guide-als-bester-groWbildfernseher-ausgezeichnet-301868562.html

Original content from: Hisense Group, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

