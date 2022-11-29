Listen to the audio version of the article

Synergies with industrial partners without forgetting the past: this is the strategy of the VéGé Group presented together with the new commercial plans for next year. For the near future, the Group aims at the “New future together” model based on a model of constructive relations with the industrial counterpart. Model to which VéGé assigns a special value given the extreme importance of sharing knowledge, information and skills. This is an evolution of the Group’s strategies adopted to deal with an economic cycle marked by conflict. Also in this context VéGé confirms the centrality of environmental, social and economic sustainability, capable of putting people and their needs at the centre. The Group’s initiatives will continue under the banner of nutritional sustainability and the fight against food waste with the involvement of customers, expected to grow continuously thanks to the strengthening of the sales network through new openings and the purchase of commercial establishments with the search for qualifying formats for the territory and the communities that live there.

The VéGé Group has been included in the special register of historical brands of national interest managed by the Directorate General for the Protection of Industrial Property at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (Mimit). In fact, it was May 20, 1959 when the first Italian organization in the distribution panorama to use a form of association based on the integration between wholesale and retail was established on the initiative of Emilio Lombardini from Bergamo. It was the dawn of modern distribution and VéGé was the first brand to introduce in Italy both the discount distribution formula, with the Sosty brand, and the cash & carry brand (Pantamarket and Gross Market Lombardini brands). In the era of mechanical cash registers and in full economic boom, the VéGé Group introduced Italians to the first collections and loyalty catalogs on which to paste the VéGé 5% stickers, or 5 lire for every 100 spent. The first loyalty program was born whose points gave the right to discounts. VéGé was also the first Italian distribution group present in the Carosello at the time of TV with only one black and white channel. Today the “historical brand of national interest” logo is the ideal legacy of a group of large-scale distribution which has 35 principal companies, is the fourth national distributor with a market share of 7.9%, absolute leader with a total number of 3,809 points of sale for a sales area of ​​2,841,267 square meters with an estimated turnover of 12.6 billion in 2022.

«Being able to boast the historic brand logo has a meaning for us that goes far beyond the purely symbolic aspect, but which identifies us and embodies our values ​​- explains Giovanni Arena, president of Gruppo VéGé -. I would like to express sincere gratitude to the entrepreneurs of yesterday and today who have fully implemented the concept of selling together with the root of the acronym VéGé». The name of the group derives from the Dutch VErkoop GEmeenschap, a cooperative founded in 1938 and closed in 1980, whose name means ‘”To sell together”. Speaking of the near future, Giorgio Santambrogio, CEO of the VéGé Group adds: «We will face future challenges by following those values ​​that have always represented us. Consumers are the vital and beating heart of the entire Group and we will continue to dedicate ourselves to their well-being through two important parallel paths. First of all, a great responsibility and commitment to protect them by maintaining maximum convenience, and therefore food education projects and preserving the environment in which they live with initiatives dedicated to sustainability and the fight against food waste”.