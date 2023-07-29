Home » The History of Tupperware: From Icon to Meme Stock
Business

The History of Tupperware: From Icon to Meme Stock

by admin
The History of Tupperware: From Icon to Meme Stock

Tupperware was a fixture in US kitchens. The company is now on the brink of collapse. Science & Society Picture Library/SSPL/Getty Images

Tupperware has become a meme stock as the brand struggles to stay in business.

She helped make plastic bowls an important part of American kitchens and multilevel marketing a part of American consumerism.

Here’s an overview of Tupperware’s history: from a plastics manufacturer during the Great Depression to the company’s current woes.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Tupperware was developed by Earl Tupper, who founded a company manufacturing plastic products in Leominster, Massachusetts during the Great Depression.

Tupperware

See also  Changxin Fund Management Co., Ltd. Indicative Announcement on the Fund Contract, Custody Agreement and Prospectus of the Changxin Minli Income One-Year Holding Period Hybrid Securities Investment Fund_cxfund_https_Changxin Fund

You may also like

National Conference Promotes High-Quality Mature Honey Production in...

Jupiter AM: solid financial performance and growing AUM

Don’t be afraid of harsh announcements!

Meta Plans to Add ‘Retainer Hooks’ After Sharp...

Circular economy, padel tournament on rubber courts recycled...

Shengqu Games Delights Fans at 2023 ChinaJoy with...

Rich people leave millions to their pets

Maserati’s revenues rise to 1.3 billion, over 15,000...

Federal Statistical Office: Germany’s economy stagnates in the...

Alzheimer’s, so the algorithm diagnoses the disease early....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy