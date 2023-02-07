Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-02-07 15:16:46 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

On February 6, *ST Changfang issued an announcement that its holding subsidiary Kang Mingsheng Company recently received the “Notice of Case Filing” issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, because Kang Mingsheng Company was suspected of refusing and obstructing the securities regulatory agency and its staff to perform supervision and inspection according to law. The China Securities Regulatory Commission decided to file a case against Kang Mingsheng Company. Today, the reporter called the company as an investor, and the relevant staff said that the company is currently operating normally.

The holding subsidiary Kang Mingsheng was investigated *ST Changfang: The company is currently operating normally