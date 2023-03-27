Listen to the audio version of the article

The Porsche and Piech families, which control the Volkswagen Group, will receive 391 million euros for 2022 from their holding company Porsche SE. Porsche SE, which is the largest shareholder in the Wolfsburg-based group with 31.9%, proposed a dividend of €2.56 per preferred share and €2.554 per ordinary share and said dividends would increase once the targets are met. debt reduction.

The Porsche and Piech families are the most powerful voice of the VW Group and the Porsche sports car brand, which was listed at the end of September 2022, through a complex cross-ownership structure. In its communication, Porsche SE said it plans to reduce its net debt by up to 16% by the end of 2023 compared to the previous year after buying a stake in Porsche AG. This would reduce the debt to 6.1-5.6 billion euros from 6.7 billion in 2022.

Porsche SE chairman and Volkswagen group supervisory board chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said the company had “a robust financing and repayment plan,” buoyed by group profits as well as dividend inflows from VW and Volkswagen. Porsche AG.

Porsche AG CEO Oliver Blume, who is also CEO of VW Group, said dividend payments would increase once the company’s debt was reduced.

VW’s rising profits boosted Porsche SE group profit by 200 million to 4.8 billion euros last year. For 2023, Porsche SE expects group profit after tax of between 4.5 and 6.5 billion euros. The Porsche brand, formerly part of the VW group, became an independent company through its IPO in September last year which propelled it into the third place of the car manufacturers with the largest market capitalization (105 billion euros).