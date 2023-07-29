The holidays are coming and petrol and diesel prices are flying. From Turin to Bari, green water on the motorway exceeds 2.5 euros per litre

With the arrival of the holidays, the price race at the pump starts. In just two months, diesel has risen by almost 6% while petrol has increased by around 5%. Now filling up costs around 130 euros, also due to the record peaks reached in some areas of the country.

Gasoline in served mode has already broken through the 2.5 euro per liter mark on various Italian motorway sections, while there are already numerous petrol stations on the urban and extra-urban network with price lists exceeding 2.3 euro per litre. The complaint comes from Assoutenti, which based on the latest data published by Mimit has created a map with the most expensive pumps in Italy.

«On the A4 Venice-Trieste, petrol, based on the surveys carried out on the prices indicated by the operators between 27 and 28 July last, reached a peak of 2.553 euros per liter for the served, while diesel reached 2.4 euros /litre – explains Assoutenti – On the A21 Turin-Piacenza, a liter of petrol is sold for 2.549 euros, 2.334 for diesel. The A14 Bologna-Bari-Taranto also exceeds the 2.5 euro threshold, with 2.529 euro per liter for green, 2.399 for diesel».

High prices even on the smaller islands. «According to the latest data available (27 or 28 July) in Anacapri petrol (in served mode) costs 2.259 euros/litre, in Ponza 2.239 euros, in Ischia 2.204 euros, in Lampedusa 2.329 euros» notes Assoutenti.

Exorbitant price lists also on the urban and extra-urban network of numerous regions: on the Via Provinciale di Arpaise (Bn) a liter of green (served) costs 2.552 euros, diesel even 2.619 euros. In Calabria in Serra San Bruno (Vv) petrol at 2.499 euros, diesel 2.359 euros. In Lucca 2.487 euros per liter for green, 2.554 euros for diesel.

“Analysing the trend of fuels at the pump we discover that in just two months, from May to today, petrol has recorded an average increase of 4.9%, diesel 5.6% – explains the president of Assoutenti, Furio Truzzi – A full tank of petrol, at the most expensive petrol station revealed by our survey, costs 127 euros. The oil trend could undoubtedly influence the increases recorded in the last period, but the speed at which the price lists are growing, and above all the concomitance with the period of summer departures, makes us fear that there are other reasons that fuel these increases. For this reason we ask the Government to resort to Mister Prices and the Rapid Alert Commission to carefully monitor the trend in petrol and diesel prices and reveal what happens in the formation of price lists throughout the supply chain, from extraction to sale at distributors ».

Price billboard

«In the meantime, the price list is about to start. Any increase in transparency on the fuel price front is positive, but the measures envisaged by the Government alone are not enough to bring down the price lists at the pump and counter speculation”. This was stated by Codacons, commenting on the arrival from August 1st of the obligation for distributors to display signs with the average regional sales prices of fuels.

«The Government would have done better to increase the sanctions against those who do not comply with the rules on indicating price lists at the pump, considering that the fines appear negligible and are triggered only in the event of repeated violations, and to combine transparency for distributors with that relating to training of prices – explains the president Carlo Rienzi – What is really needed in Italy to nip speculation on retail price lists in the bud is the definition of “anomalous price”, a case envisaged by law 231 of 2005 which prohibits excessive increases in retail prices in the agri-food sector. A principle that the Government must extend to all other sectors, including transport, by precisely defining the “anomalous price”, i.e. the maximum percentage increase in the price lists beyond which the offense is triggered which can be punished under the laws of the State”. concludes Rienzi.