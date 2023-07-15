The home bonus spent on thousands of useless electric car control units

The home bonus spent on the control units

I electric car charging devices in the homes of Italians are twice as many plug-in cars on the road in our country. The data emerges from the latest survey on the state of electrification in our country carried out by Movement-E the association that brings together the electricity supply chain. Domestic plugs, Motus-E reveals, have exceeded 400,000 against a circulation that does not even reach 200,000 units. Basically, while Italian motorists show no inclination to purchase an electric car (green sales do not reach 3% of the total with months even declining) sHowever, they are ready to equip themselves en masse with a charging station at home. But what is the explanation of such a contradictory fact? Simply said: most of the new installations (to be precise 304 milagiven Aeneas) are connected to building bonusesespecially at 110%.

Almost 500 million used but not very useful

A number therefore that, at least for now, does not appear to testify by no means an increasingly widespread openness of citizens to the trend of electrification of mobility, but more simply reveals the willingness to make the most of the bonus also with regard to so-called “trailed” jobs. Jobs that can turn out useless if then at the moment of the hypothetical purchase of the electric car the standard is not compatible. At this million dollar expense (almost 500 million euros considering that on average a control unit costs 1.200 euro subtracted from the bonus) further incentives are then added – already allocated and awaiting the implementation decrees – for charging infrastructure for domestic use for private individuals and condominiums.

Italy remains bringing up the rear of the EU

As regards top-ups for public use, 8,438 new points were installed in the first half of 2023. which bring the total in the area to 45,210. In terms of macro-areas, the South continues to grow. In fact, the South and Islands account for 23% of the total Italian charging points, bypassing the Center (21%) and gnawing another percentage point on Northern Italy (56%).

Among the Regions, Lombardy continues to excel (7,657 charging points), ahead of Piedmont (4,514), Veneto (4,420), Lazio (4,351) and Emilia-Romagna (3,966). Campania (+54% points installed compared to the first quarter of the year) is growing the most this quarter as well, performing better than Lombardy (+15%), Liguria (+11%), Lazio (+8 %) and Sicily (+7%).

The recharging network on the motorways is also beginning to expand visibly, where as at 30 June the presence of 657 charging points (+422 compared to a year ago) distributed in 121 service areas out of a total of 476. Over 77% of motorway recharging points have a power exceeding 43 kW and 58% exceed 150 kW. The problem of extra-urban roads remains. The last race ended in a stalemate as none of the participants was found to have the necessary requirements. Hence the reflection between the government and operators in view of a new tender in 2024.

Despite the numbers that seem overwhelming, Italy remains the rear light in Europe in terms of number of exchanges. And precisely the scarcity of recharging points, combined with the excessively high price of electric cars, are the basis of the lack of take-off of the green car market in our country