The home gate now opens from the car screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Apple and Android users can open gates and garages directly from their car’s on-board computer screen without taking their eyes off the road, accessing homes or businesses in an even more comfortable and secure way, with a simple touch on their touchscreen car.

How it works: simple and intuitive system

1Control is a company based in Brescia that creates products designed to make every access system (door or gate) smart, transforming arriving home into a simple experience thanks to the elimination of problems associated with the use of keys and remote controls .

The installation and operation of the new system are easy and intuitive: the user will only have to make sure that his car is equipped with an infotainment system that uses the Apple CarPlay or Android Auto operating system, now widespread on new cars, and by connecting the your smartphone will automatically find the 1Control app on the car screen. From now on, all owners of the 1Control SOLO gate opener and of the 1Control LINK hub will be able to access with a touch of their car’s display.

The 1Control application remains the same, free and downloadable from the Apple Store and Google Play, to always keep track, in one place, of all home or workplace openings.

Smart home entrance

The 1Control system covers every type of access system: doors and gates, garages and up-and-over doors, bars, gates, mobile bollards, both for private individuals and companies.