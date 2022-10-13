With the arrival of a new strong cold air, the whole country entered the cooling fast lane, and some areas in the northminimum temperatureThe lowest level since the beginning of autumn. Affected by the sudden drop in temperature, the thermal products market ushered in an explosive purchase wave. Recently, JD.com’s new department store has experienced rapid growth in sales of home warm-keeping categories including long-staple cotton quilts, down quilts, silk quilts, electric blankets, plumbing blankets, and Yuba.

The cooling was caught off guard, and many consumers purchased new winter blankets in time to keep out the cold, which led to the promotion of various materials.winter is hot. Among them, the turnover of long-staple cotton quilts increased by 11 times year-on-year, the turnover of down quilts increased by 8 times year-on-year, the turnover of silk quilts increased by 122% year-on-year, and the turnover of fiber quilts and wool quilts also increased significantly. From the perspective of the geographical distribution of consumption data, the areas with strong winter demand are concentrated in Beijing, Guangdong and Jiangsu.

Well-known home textile productsEspecially favored by consumers, many items such as Boyang Home Textiles, Mengjie Home Textiles, Mercury Home Textiles, and Taihu Snow are leading in popularity. Among them, Boyangxuan soft cotton quilt is carefully selected from 100% Xinjiang long-staple cotton, which is all cotton inside and outside, fluffy and soft, warm and comfortable; Mengjie down winter quilt is filled with 95% white goose down and class A antibacterial fabric, bringing a light body feeling At the same time, it is antibacterial and warm; the 100% mulberry silk quilt of Taihu Snow is soft to the touch, hygroscopic and breathable, meeting consumers’ pursuit of naked sleeping experience. In addition, Luolai graphene heating fiber antibacterial quilt, Mercury Australia imported antibacterial wool quilt and other items are also welcomed by consumers.





Boyang Xuanrou 100% long-staple cotton quilt, Mengjie 95% white goose down winter quilt, Taihu Snow 100% mulberry silk quilt

In addition to high-quality winter quilts of various materials, plumbing blankets and electric blankets that can quickly warm up the quilt are also selling well. in,plumbing blanketIt is a new generation of water circulation heating electric blanket, which is not only safer, but also has a certain promotion effect on improving sleep quality and eliminating fatigue. The turnover increased by nearly 100% year-on-year. The Plumbing Blanket supports a constant temperature of 27°-32°, and its sleep comfort system can provide the required temperature for different sleep stages, so as to achieve a warm and comfortable sleep all night, becoming the TOP product in the category of plumbing blankets. In addition, the turnover of electric blankets increased by 55% year-on-year, and the safer RTAKO new graphene electric blankets and the cost-effective rainbow anti-mite electric blankets were sought after by consumers.





Paint Sleeping Smart Plumbing Blanket, RTAKO Graphene Electric Heating Blanket

It’s chilly, and there’s nothing more relaxing and de-stressing than a hearty, hot bath in a warm bathroom. After entering October, the sales of Yuba products with thermal function have surged, and the average daily turnover has increased by as much as 100% year-on-year. Among them, Beijing, Chongqing, and Shanghai have become the top 3 cities in terms of sales, and 63% of Yuba products are bought by Beijing consumers. The NVC Little Phuket Heat Island Yuba and Aopu Thermal Ring Yuba from JD.com are all popular word-of-mouth models recommended by consumers.





NVC Little Phuket Hot Island Yuba, Aopu Thermal Energy Ring Yuba

With the general cooling of the country, Jingdong New Department Store relies on a wealth of home warm products such as multi-material winter quilts, electric blankets, Yuba, as well as fast and efficient logistics and distribution capabilities, to better meet consumers’ needs for instant home warmth. Data from JD.com’s new department store also shows that since October, all categories of thermal products, including down jackets, padded jackets, thermal underwear, fleece pants, jackets, and snow boots, have entered a hot-selling period. Among them, the sales growth of down jackets is particularly obvious, with an increase of 112% compared with the same period last year; indoor fitness sports and fitness venues have continued to increase, and badminton venues have increased by 140%.

At the same time, the “Annual Comedy Contest 2”, which was exclusively titled by JD.com and upgraded by JD.com’s new department store, was launched. Come to more warm things at home, convey warmth with laughter, and unlock a warmer home life.



