The Hong Kong stock market traded flat on the first day of May: the Hang Seng Index may remain at a low level and continue to fluctuate Provided by the Financial Associated Press

© Reuters. Hong Kong stock market trading was flat on the first day of May. Institution: Hang Seng Index may remain at a low level and continue to fluctuate



News from the Financial Associated Press on May 3 (edited by Zhou Xinyang)On May 2, the Hong Kong stock market resumed trading during the Labor Day holiday. The overall market showed a trend of shrinking and consolidating within a narrow range, with insufficient upward and downward momentum. The Hang Seng Index rose 39 points, or 0.2%, to close at 19,933 points. The Hang Seng Composite Index fell 0.1% to close at 3,898 points.

Zhongtai International believes that the turnover of the market is only over HK$75.5 billion, and the trading volume is flat, mainly due to the lack of participation in Hong Kong Stock Connect. On the disk, the performance of stocks is divided, and the stocks with excellent performance have attracted the attention of funds. HSBC Holdings (005 HK) announced that the basic pre-tax profit for the first quarter was US$9.4 billion, and the dividend per share was 10 cents, exceeding market expectations. The stock price rose by 4.5%, and it was the blue chip stock that contributed the most to the increase in the Hang Seng Index.

The “May 1st” travel data is ideal, but the stock performance is divided. CDFG (1880 HK) and Tongcheng (780 HK) fell 4.2% and 0.5% respectively. Macau’s gaming revenue in April recorded 14.72 billion patacas, recovering to 62.4% of the same period in 2019, better than expected.

In addition, according to the Macau Public Security Police Bureau, the average number of tourists visiting Macau in the first three days of this year’s “May 1st” Golden Week reached 114,000 per day, a record high in a single day since the outbreak. Galaxy Entertainment (27 HK), Sands China (1928 HK), Wynn Macau (1128 HK), MGM China (2282 HK), SJM Holdings (880 HK) rose 2.2%, 1.8%, 1.7%, 0.9% respectively and 1.0%.

The prosperity of the mainland manufacturing industry has slowed down more than expected. The period of the fastest economic recovery may have passed, and the subsequent moderate recovery is still the general direction. In April 2023, China‘s official manufacturing purchasing managers index was 49.2%, a month-on-month decrease of 2.7 percentage points. The PMI has returned to the contraction range, which is also lower than the average value of the same period in recent years, indicating that the economy is restorative and repaired. The backlog of demand in the early stage is unsustainable after being released, and the endogenous driving force of the economy is not strong.

Zhongtai International said that it is worth noting that the employment index of both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs continues to be in the contraction range, indicating that the demand for employment in enterprises is sluggish, the endogenous demand of the economy is insufficient, and the decline in profits of industrial enterprises will affect the intention of enterprises to expand their recruitment. The rate of decline in the unemployment rate is expected to be relatively slow.

In terms of policy, the 4.28 Politburo meeting was satisfied with the performance in the first quarter. It believed that “growth was better than expected and the triple pressure was eased”. The first task, and clearly mentioned AI, charging piles, and energy storage.

Zhongtai International believes that, like 2019, it is currently under the inventory cycle of China and the United States. The pace of economic recovery may be similar to that of 2019. The trend of subsequent PMI may be as twists and turns as 2019, because the chances of policy introduction are not high. , At the same time, the economic recovery has twists and turns. It is expected that the market will return to the reality of the fundamentals from the longing, and enter the stage of investment in prosperity.

Overseas, the U.S. economic growth continued to slow down. In April, the ISM manufacturing PMI was in the contraction range for five consecutive months, but the core PCE in March was still as high as 4.6%. predict. Zhongtai believes that the active tightening of credit by banks caused by the banking crisis will also have a restraining effect on inflation and economic growth. The greater chance is that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates at a high level for a long time after raising interest rates by 25 basis points in May.

In general, the Politburo meeting did not mention incremental measures that exceeded expectations. Zhongtai International believes that to further boost investor confidence, we need to wait for more endogenous economic growth drivers. Hong Kong stocks may still fluctuate at a low level, and they are relatively optimistic about central state-owned enterprises such as electricity, energy, telecommunications, infrastructure, insurance, and banks, small and medium-sized game publishers, and medical equipment and other related companies.