The hour of industrial policy has come in Paris

Location competition: The time has come for industrial policy in Paris – which also attracts Swiss companies

Lower corporate taxes and billions in subsidies for location promotion: This is how France wants to reindustrialize.

Laurent Saint-Martin (right) is the executive hand of Emmanuel Macron’s industrial policy.

Image: Celia Bonnin

According to Laurent Saint-Martin, Director General of the French government agency “Business France”, whose task is export promotion and, above all, the promotion of France as an international industrial location, state development financing has always played a role in the history of the world‘s large industrial companies. We meet Laurent Saint-Martin at the Hilton Hotel on the outskirts of Zurich, where he has just gathered his teams from Düsseldorf, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg and Switzerland for the Rhineland Zone meeting.

