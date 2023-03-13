The hour of truth is approaching for Donald Trump: one of the many hours of truth (judicial) that await him. Probably the least politically significant one, even if indicative of the human and moral behavior of the ex-president tycoon, is scheduled for today, Monday 13 March. Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen (one who ‘solved his problems’ like Pulp Fiction’s Mr. Wolf) will testify before a Grand Jury in Manhattan.

The Stormy Daniels affair

The investigation, which has been going on for five years, refers to the fact that, during the 2016 electoral campaign, Cohen bought the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels, born Stephanie Cliffordpaying her 130 thousand dollars in black so that she would keep silent about a story she had with Trump in 2006, when the tycoon still did not think of entering politics, but was just married to Melania, already pregnant with their son Barron.

The porn star was paid by Cohen to prevent the gossip from exploding and compromising Trump’s chances. The lawyer was then reimbursed after the elections were won, after the tycoon had now taken office in the White House. For that affair, the lawyer matchmaker was sentenced to three years in prison and disbarred from the register. Stormy relied on Michael Avenattia lawyer of the ‘rich and famous’ – especially the rich – who was later arrested and convicted in 2020 for an attempted extortion at Nike.

Sex and money, January 6 and stolen documents

Trump has been invited to testify in front of the grand jury, but he won’t. The old, somewhat seedy and very trivial story between the tycoon and the porn star, all sex and money without ‘romance’, could be the banana peel on which his ambitions as a third Republican nomination: more than the maneuvers to overturn the results of the 2020 elections and the incitements to the riot of January 6, 2021, which are being investigated by federal and state investigators State of Georgia; more than the issue of confidential documents stolen from the National Archives, which has turned out to be uncommon to former White House occupants, even though Trump did it knowingly; more than the investigations into the tax and administrative practices of the Trump Organization, the family holding company, on which a file has been opened in New York.

It is a complicated moment for the ex-president tycoon. Fox Newsthe ‘all news‘ channel that backed him in 2016 and throughout his presidency, is in the heat for backing him even when they knew he was giving false information.

But Trump doesn’t worry and carries on. On Saturday 4 March, at a convention of the conservatives, the Cpac spoke about Russia’s war on Ukraine: “I will put an end to it in one day”, as soon as “he is back president” and “I will reduce Russian president Vladimir Putin to meek advice”.

Speaking to his fans, Trump said that “we are in the most dangerous period in our history”; but he – he assured – “I will avoid” a new world war. And to those who reproach him for having been too close to Putin during his presidency, without being reciprocated, he replies: “I was the only president who didn’t make wars; and during my tenure Russia has not taken any country”, while Moscow attacked Georgia under George W. Bush, annexed Crimea under Barack Obama and has now invaded Ukraine under Joe Biden. With him president, “it would never have happened”.

The race for the nomination for the White House

How he’s going to end the conflict in one day, Trump doesn’t say. Instead, he has a radical plan for relations with China, assuming it is feasible: eliminate all Chinese imports in four years and make the USA totally independent of Chinese products. They appear brazen, but the Cpac audience appreciates: for the Republican nomination, Trump has 62% of the preferenceswell ahead of the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis 20%, to the businessman Perry Johnson (5%), to the former US representative at the UN Nikki Haley (3%), biotech magnate Vivek Ramaswamy and Senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, all at 1%. There is no trace of Trump’s former deputy Mike Pence, disliked by conservatives because he ‘betrayed’ the president at the time of the riot.

On paper, DeSantis is the main rival, although he has not yet announced his candidacy and has almost snubbed the Cpac. Haley has already taken the field, as well as Ramaswamy, who presents himself as the father of the anti-racism movement. The entrepreneur describes his campaign as “a vast counter-offensive” against the ‘wake’ culture, i.e. the awakening and anti-racist movement. “To put America first, we must rediscover what America is,” writes Ramaswamy, author of a best seller in the United States, in an editorial in the Wall Street Journal, also attacking Trump’s rhetoric.

The ‘national divorce’

Among Republicans, a flurry of contenders for the nomination is expected: which would favor Trump, who has a solid base of consensus. According to a survey done by Rasmussen Reportsa third of Americans want the ‘national divorce‘ advocated by Congresswoman from Georgia, Trumpian, conspiracy theorist and Covid denier, Marjorie Taylor Greene. The ‘national divorce’ would be a new secession, this time bloodless, of the red, republican states, from the blue, democratic ones. 47% of Republican voters, and a third of Americans, are in favor; 57% of Americans are against it.

Biden’s trust

Of President Joe Biden, Trump says: “We will kick him” from the White House. And he attacks the party establishment, the fake Republicans and the Republicans of Bush’s America. “We are a country in decline – he says, but we will never be a socialist country”, denouncing the immigrant emergency.

Biden has yet to officially announce his re-nomination, but analysts say he “exudes confidence” and will soon enter the fray. In an interview with the Ap, the first lady Jill Biden she openly says her husband is aiming for a second term.

The president, operated on in mid-February to remove a skin tumor – “Everything under control”, the doctors assure, is grappling with the priorities of the Administration: the debt ceiling, on the overrun of which he negotiates with the Republicans; the voting rights for minorities – to defend them, he recently went to Selma, on the anniversary of the 1965 anti-segregation marches -; and the war in Ukrainefor which public support is waning.

Biden’s re-nomination is meeting with weak resistance in the democratic field. In New Hampshire and Iowa, there are those who accuse him of having changed the primary calendar, reducing its importance as a ‘forerunner’ – in 2024, South Carolina will do it. Of the potential opponents, only the writer Marianne Williamson, 70, has already come forward – she tried again in 2020, without any success: spiritual leader and frequent guest of Oprah Winfrey, Williamson fights against “the departure of Democrats from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s party” and against “the economic injustices suffered by millions of Americans as a result of the influence of corporate money on our political system”. “The opponent – she explains – is the economic mentality that has held its grip on this country for 50 years”.

On the other hand, Jerome Segal, a research candidate for the presidency from the Bread and Roses Party, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer and also a ‘no vax’ activist, cannot be considered credible opponents of Biden.