Vonovia’s compliance officer is a real estate lawyer who started working for the Bochum group in 2007 and reports to the head of the legal department 16 years later. He in turn reports to CEO Rolf Buch. And he sees himself as a victim (“We are shaken”) because Vonovians apparently received kickbacks when awarding contracts to craft businesses. A classic of corporate crime, especially in construction. 18 years ago, similar investigations dismantled the construction department of Ikea Germany.

The statement that Vonovia’s compliance system is “absolutely state-of-the-art” seems premature. Otherwise the auditing company Deloitte would not have to scrutinize the control structures in the group.

Vonovia will soon raise the issue of compliance higher up: on the Management Board. That’s where it belongs in the group with 550,000 price-sensitive customers. Because these are the actual victims of the fraud: they pay the excessive bills with the rent.

