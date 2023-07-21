The hybrid dynamism of the Honda ZR-V SUV

Listen to the audio version of the article

Let’s clarify. Honda’s new full hybrid SUV is called ZR-V in Europe and HR-V in America, just like the compact size one is called here. ZR-V, however, does not replace it because it is something else entirely. In fact, it’s medium in size because it’s the high-wheeled interpretation of the full-hybrid Civic e:Hev. In short, it is the SUV that Honda has never had. Made in China, the new model is on sale starting at 43,700 euros.

4.57 meters long, 1.84 meters wide, 1.62 meters high and with a wheelbase of 2.65 metres, the ZR-V is based on the revised e:NF architecture of the Civic sedan. The SUV also takes over from the hatchback sedan the hybrid powertrain without any type of gearbox formed by a 2-liter Atkinson cycle direct injection petrol engine with 143 horsepower that a lock-up clutch connects to the front end only in particular situations, for example at motorway speeds or when rapid speed changes are required, and two electric motors: one for traction with 184 horsepower and 315 Nm of torque which is what determines the power of the car and one that acts as a generator for refueling re the small 1.05 kWh lithium-ion battery. Apart from the cases mentioned, the hybrid platform of the ZR-V often exploits the traction to the electric unit powered by the current generator operated, for its part, by the petrol engine. The system gives a speed of 173 per hour and the possibility of reaching 100 per hour in 7”8 with an average consumption of 4.5 litres/100 km, which translates into a distance of 22 kilometers per liter of petrol.

Positive sensations are felt from the driving seat of the ZR-V because the powertrain obeys every command of the accelerator spontaneously, offers linear progressions and never highlights how the electronics manage the operation and, therefore, from which energy source the front end receives traction. Behavior and temperament also go hand in hand with the mass of the ZR-V, almost 1,600 kg, which in the end proves to be as sober as a smaller model and with an engine of smaller displacement and power. In fact, at the end of the test on a varied route around Barcelona we recorded a consumption of 5.2 litres/100 km, or a distance of 19.2 kilometers with one liter of petrol.

It is positively surprising for the silent operation of the powertrain which benefits ride comfort. This is also reflected in the calibration of the set-up which reconciles the absorption of the roughness of the bottom with a dynamism that has little to envy to that (excellent) of the Civic.

The ZR-V’s style is completely detached from that of all the other models of the brand, but inside it maintains a common thread with the Civic. In fact, the dashboard is almost entirely covered by the air vent, which integrates the partially configurable 10.2″ digital instrumentation and which supports the 9.0″ infotainment display in the centre. The system is clear and easy to use, communicates wirelessly with the devices and also integrates the Honda app, which allows you to remotely manage many of the car’s functions. The environment is modern and welcoming, finished with materials that are pleasing to the eye and to the touch and well assembled. Roominess is also good at the rear, while the load compartment capacity, which ranges from 380 to 1,322 litres, is subpar for a mid-range SUV.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

