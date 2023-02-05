The Iai will present the new Report on Italian foreign policy 2022 by organizing a themed round table that will see the participation of national politicians, journalists and experts. The presentation event will be held on Thursday 16 February at the Istituto Affari Internazionali from 17.30 to 19.30. It is possible to register at this link, subject to availability in the hall.

The relationship, developed as part of the strategic partnership with the Company of San Paolo Foundationis the result of the work of a group of researchers from the Institute coordinated by the Italian Foreign Policy Programme.

The 2022 edition of the report looks at the challenges that emerged during the past year – the war against Ukraine, the energy crisis – and its implications for the traditional pillars of Italian foreign policy – the European, Mediterranean and transatlantic directorate.

Specific attention is paid to the Italian contribution to the European security system and Atlanticat the Italian strategy towards sub-Saharan Africato the renewed attention for the migration themeai relations with China and the Italian role in multilateral organizations and development cooperation. Recurring themes in the contributions included in the Report are the elements of continuity and discontinuity in the foreign policy of the governments of Mario Draghi and Giorgia Melonias well as the possible scenarios and choices the executive will face in 2023.

The event will therefore also represent an opportunity for a reflection on possible directions of Italian foreign policy in 2023.