The ifo business climate index: definition, development, chart

The Ifo index for the business climate is one of the most important early indicators for the economy in Germany over the next six months. It is monthly from Ifo Institute for Economic Research in Munich published.

The index is currently pointing to stagnation in the German economy. In April, the value increased slightly from 93.2 to 93.6 points.

The index is based on a monthly survey of around 9,000 companies from the manufacturing industry, trade, the service sector and construction. The companies are asked about their assessment of their current business situation and their business expectations. The Ifo index is therefore a soft indicator, as it does not measure hard business figures, but estimates.

Two components are queried: the assessment of the current situation and expectations of future business. The Ifo business climate is then calculated from these two sub-indices. The Ifo Institute shows values ​​for the entire economy as well as for the economic sectors of manufacturing, services, trade and construction.

