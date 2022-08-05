Listen to the audio version of the article

The IGI Private Equity fund has acquired the majority of Matec Industries (Macchine Tecnologiche), a company active in the design and construction of systems for the filtration of waste water used in industrial processes in various sectors such as mining, aggregates, construction, concrete , marble and granite, ceramics, glass, plastics, as well as chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The operation, with a co-investment by private equity funds managed by Unigestion, will allow a dimensional and organizational leap: the company has embarked on a growth path that will lead it to reach 100 million euros in turnover in the coming years, after closing 2021 with consolidated revenues of approximately 50 million, more than doubled compared to 2020, while in June 2022 it achieved an aggregate turnover of 31 million: + 60% compared to June 2021.

Over 4,000 installations worldwide

Founded in 2004 by Matteo Goich and Massimo Bertolucci, with operational headquarters in Massa, today Matec Industries is a group made up of 16 companies, which employs 250 employees with a network of about 120 distributors and 150 agents around the world. It has more than 4,000 installations globally, with large multinationals in the mining, aggregates, construction and recycling sectors as customers, and an export share of over 80%, thanks to a consolidated presence in almost all continents, with branches in the USA and Brazil and commercial offices in India, Australia, UK, France, Turkey, Germany, Scandinavia, Morocco. And prospects also in Africa.

New factory in Mulazzo (Massa Carrara)

A new stage of development will be the entry into operation of the new production site of 20,000 square meters in the municipality of Mulazzo, also in the province of Massa Carrara: “Work will start in September, it will allow us to increase the current production spaces by 2 and a half times” , explains Angelo Mastrandrea, partner of IGI Private Equity and now president of Matec Industries: “This will make it possible to process larger orders and internalize parts of the value chain, such as the line of washing and crushing machines”.

Serious approach to Esg issues

Growth prospects, dynamism and the ability to become a market leader are among the reasons for the acquisition, says Mastrandrea, who also lists other factors: “More and more investors must have a serious approach to the conscientious use of resources. This asset goes in that direction: it allows the reuse of water from industrial processes and the solid materials filtered by them. Furthermore, the reference market is interesting: it is worth several billion euros globally and in the next few years will benefit from significant investments by customers who must comply with ESG issues, with plants in compliance with the reference regulations ».