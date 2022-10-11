What will be a temporary recession for the Italian government, to then give way to a recovery that will in any case lead to Italy’s growth (+ 0.6%) in the course of 2023, is something more profound for the International Monetary Fund. The Washington institution has just released its update to the World economic outlook, and for Italy in the box of the prosismo year we read a negative forecast: -0.2% the estimated growth, with a worsening of 0.9 points compared to the summer forecasts. Slightly improved to 3.2%, however, the estimate for 2022 which in this case is more in line with the + 3.3% of the Nadef signed by Prime Minister Draghi and Minister Franco.





“We expect Italy to enter a technical recession in the next quarter mainly due to the energy crisis and high inflation”, explained the Fund in a press point presenting the Weo. “The risks are very to the downside, due to the impact of the energy crisis. It should focus on supporting the most vulnerable while paying attention to public finances and ensuring that debt is on a downward path.”

Italy, of course, is not an exception. The rule of the global scenario is in fact to be full of uncertainties, and the IMF takes note of this. For this year the global growth estimate remains at 3.2%, but drops by 0.2 points for the next: to 2.7%. “The slowdown of 2023 will be far-reaching,” reads the Fund’s blog accompanying the report, and “countries that account for a third of the global economy are set to contract this year or next. The three largest economies – USA, China and Eurozone – will continue to stagnate “. In essence, the “shocks” that occurred this year after the war in Ukraine are reopening the wounds that had only partially healed after the pandemic. In a nutshell, the Fund says, “the worst is yet to come and for many people 2023 will be a year of recession.”

To make the odds at this worse, the IMF says there is a 25% chance that global growth will even drop below 2%. And, in the worst case, there is a 10-15% chance of falling to 1% growth. The risks that can materialize and bring the world so low: an incorrect calculation in the rebalancing of monetary or fiscal policies; the deterioration of global financial conditions and the further strengthening of the dollar, which could cause upheavals on the financial markets with effects on inflation and the fragility of peripheral countries; longer than expected price growth; an escalation of the war in Ukraine with devastating effects, too, on the energy crisis.

In the Usa, the IMF expects the Fed’s vigorous monetary tightening will bring growth down to 1% next year. In Chinese, the forecast drops to + 4.4% due to the “fault” of the real estate sector and lockdowns. But it is in Europa, where the energy crisis hits harder, that the slowdown is more pronounced with a forecast of + 0.5%. In the Old Continent it will do worse than Italy Germaniacredited with a -0.3% next year after a + 1.5% in 2022. France (+0,7%) e Spain (+ 1.2%) are seen as more resilient in 2023.

For the Russia, the IMF now expects an economic contraction in 2022 and 2023 lower than the July forecasts: -3.4% this year and -2.3% in 2023, up 2.6 and 1.2 percentage points compared to three months ago and 5.1 points for 2022 compared to the forecasts of six months ago (the forecast for 2023 unchanged). For theUkraineEven if a precise measure of the damage to its economy is impossible to obtain, the war will cause a very severe contraction, according to the Fund: a decline of 35 percent is expected this year.

Despite these general slowdowns, theinflation it is still seen at very high levels: it will peak at 9.5% global annually, and then slow down to 4.1% in 2024.

As for the other Italian data, the unemployment rate will drop to 8.8% in 2022 from 9.5% in 2021. Unemployment, however, will increase next year, to 9.4%. In the euro area, the unemployment rate is expected to decline to 6.8% in 2022 from 7.7% in 2021, while in 2023 it will stand at 7.0%.