The Impact of Banking Consolidation on Puerto Rican Consumers: A CFPB Report

Title: Banking Consolidation in Puerto Rico Leaves Consumers in Worse Conditions, Reports CFPB

Subtitle: Limited options for financial products and services exacerbate financial challenges for Puerto Rican residents

Date: [Current Date]

Photo: [Include relevant photo]

Thirteen years after a wave of bank closures that significantly reduced the number of local banks in Puerto Rico, residents on the island are facing exacerbated financial challenges with fewer products and limitations on loans and accounts, according to a report released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Thursday. The report, based on 2021 data, sheds light on the changes that have occurred in the Puerto Rican financial market since a series of closures and bank exits.

The closures of Westernbank, RG Premier Bank, and Eurobank by the banking regulator Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in 2010 marked the start of a trend that was followed by the closure of Doral Bank in 2015 and the exit of Banco Santander from the local market in 2019. As a result, only Popular, Oriental, and FirstBank banks currently remain, along with a network of credit unions that has experienced recent growth. However, the CFPB report mainly focuses on the decline in the banking sector.

The report highlights that residents of Puerto Rico have fewer options for banking and credit products compared to residents in the rest of the country. Many lenders based in all 50 states either do not provide loans in Puerto Rico or offer only a narrow range of loan types. This limited access to banking and credit products creates and exacerbates financial challenges for Puerto Rican consumers.

The CFPB states that the lack of access to fair and affordable financial services impairs economic mobility for Puerto Rican residents. It makes it difficult for them to buy homes, save money, start businesses, and accumulate wealth. Additionally, this limited access to financial products and services complicates the recovery capacity of Puerto Ricans in the face of future crises.

The report reveals alarming statistics regarding the usage and availability of financial tools. Around 12% of households in Puerto Rico do not have a checking, savings, money market, or Certificate of Deposit (CD) account, compared to just 4.5% in the rest of the United States. Furthermore, 40% of adults in Puerto Rico do not have a credit card, while only 20% in the rest of the country do not possess one. Of those who do have credit cards, 22% experience late fees on their accounts. Additionally, 34% of adults on the island rely on loans from pawn shops or use risky mechanisms like “payday lending,” compared to 32% in the United States.

The CFPB report concludes that the limited options for financial products and services in Puerto Rico hinder economic progress and wealth accumulation for its residents. It also hampers their ability to overcome future financial crises effectively.

To access the full report, please click here.

© 360 TELECOM CORPORATION

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

