The Impact of High Interest Rates on Construction, Industry, and Commerce Growth

High Interest Rates Affect Construction, Industry, and Commerce

The construction, industry, and commerce sectors have experienced a sharp deterioration in their growth rates, with the third quarter showing a decline. High-interest rates, currently at 13.25 percent, are being cited as one of the factors contributing to this trend.

The Corficolombiana Economic Research team conducted an analysis revealing that these sectors have the highest level of debt and are most sensitive to the current economic situation. The civil works portfolio accounts for 99.4 percent of GDP, while buildings and energy supply make up 62.3 and 59.7 percent, respectively. Commerce and industry have a debt level close to 28 percent.

A breakdown of the portfolio as a percentage of GDP by sector shows that civil works, buildings, and energy and gas have the highest numbers, while trade, industry, communications, and transportation follow suit.

Furthermore, the BanRep Board has increased its interest rate by 11.50 percentage points since September 2021, leading to an 11.94 percentage point advance in commercial and consumer credit rates. The latest analysis by Corficolombiana predicts that high rates will decrease the growth of real retail sales and reduce the real production of the industry throughout 2024.

The report also indicates that high rates are affecting the construction sector’s dynamics, leading to a lower pace of initiatives and the execution of civil works. The increase in rates for builders is expected to significantly reduce housing starts and the execution of civil works over the next year.

The urgent need is to restore the climate of trust and unblock public investments to reverse the effects of high-interest rates on these key economic sectors.