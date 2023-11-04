The Impact of Inflation on Meliá Hotels in Cuba: Challenges and Opportunities

Spanish Hotel Company Meliá Faces Challenges in Cuba as Inflation Affects Business

The Spanish hotel company Meliá, known for having the largest number of facilities in Cuba, has acknowledged the significant impact of inflation and the subsequent fall in the purchasing power of the Cuban peso on its business during the third quarter of 2023. Despite reporting higher income compared to 2022, Meliá has observed a contraction in the national market while international tourism has maintained a positive trend.

According to the company’s business report, the devaluation of the Cuban peso has led to significant falls in average rates. However, there has been a slight increase in air operations and greater connectivity, resulting in a positive combination of foreign markets. Meliá’s tour operator partners continue to lead in the destination, followed by direct customers.

Financial balance graphs reveal that Meliá hotels in Cuba fared better in terms of occupancy. With 31 facilities managed by the company, one less than in 2022, there were 3,414 rooms available in 2023 compared to 2,773 in 2022. Occupancy during the July-August-September quarter was 41%, representing a 6.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

Despite the start of the high tourist season, expectations for the final stretch of the year remain modest, primarily due to negative effects on average rates caused by a decline in arrivals from domestic travelers. However, the company anticipates a 13% year-over-year increase in weekly air operations, which is expected to boost occupancy compared to the previous year. Additionally, three new hotels are set to open in the fourth quarter.

Gabriel Escarrer, vice president and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, expressed the company’s determination to overcome the challenges faced during the pandemic. The hotel company recently opened the INNSiDE Habana Catedral in Havana, and it will take over the management of the Hotel Sevilla in the capital with 178 rooms. Furthermore, Meliá plans to inaugurate the Trinidad Peninsula, a 5-star facility in the heritage city in the center of the island.

However, despite the company’s success in other markets, the Cuban destination continues to struggle and falls short of pre-pandemic performance. While Meliá’s revenue increased by 16.1% and net profits by 71.6% in the first nine months of the year, the Cuba market lags behind. Nonetheless, Meliá remains optimistic about destinations such as the Canary Islands, Cape Verde, and the United States and Canada in the Caribbean, including Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Cancún in Mexico, which have shown strong performance.

Meliá’s turnover in the third quarter reached 568 million euros, with a net result of 62.5 million euros, primarily driven by price increases and the reactivation of tourism in Europe and Asia. The net profit for the period is more than double that of 2022 and 11% higher than the pre-pandemic period.

In conclusion, Meliá Hotels International continues to face challenges in Cuba due to inflation and the devaluation of the Cuban peso. However, the company remains optimistic about its overall performance, particularly in other markets.

