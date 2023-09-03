The Impact of Interest Rate Reduction on Existing Mortgage Loans: Policy Changes and Beneficiaries

Title: China‘s Banks Prepare to Adjust Stock Mortgage Interest Rates

Date: September 3, 2023

The People’s Bank of China and the State Administration of Financial Supervision and Administration have clarified the standards and adjustment methods for existing first-home housing loans, prompting commercial banks to express their intention to adjust the interest rates for commercial personal housing loans. The move, which is part of a series of policy changes aimed at “recognizing housing but not lending,” is expected to have a significant impact on both the supply and demand sides of housing loans.

Starting from September 25, borrowers with commercial personal housing loans for their first home will have the option to apply for an adjustment of the interest rate. Two methods will be available for reducing the interest rate: replacing the newly issued loan or negotiating a change in the contract interest rate. While borrowers and lenders will determine the specific interest rate adjustment range through negotiation, the adjusted rate cannot fall below the lower limit set by the original loan issuance policy in the city where the loan was issued.

State-owned, joint-stock, city commercial, and rural commercial banks have already announced their intent to formulate specific implementation rules. ICBC, for example, mentioned that it would mainly adopt the method of changing the contract interest rate for ease of customer operations. However, experts believe that the room for interest rate decline may be limited in first-tier cities, while there is still potential for profit-making in second- and third-tier cities.

The adjustment of stock mortgage interest rates, coupled with the policy of “recognizing houses but not loans,” is expected to benefit a broader range of borrowers. The expansion of the first-home identification scope means that borrowers who do not have a complete house, regardless of whether they have a loan, will be subject to the first-home interest rate. Additionally, some borrowers previously identified as owning a second home may now be recognized as first-home suite borrowers, making them eligible for interest rate reductions.

However, it is important to note that the interest rate adjustment policy only targets existing commercial personal housing loans and not provident fund loans. Borrowers with combined provident fund loans can apply for separate interest rate adjustments if they meet the conditions.

The adjustment policy is set to be officially implemented on September 25. Banks are currently undergoing preparations, including revising contract texts, adjusting systems, and identifying eligible customers. The large-scale centralized adjustment of existing housing loans, amounting to around 39 trillion yuan, presents a challenge to banks in terms of fairness, profitability, and navigating various procedures. Some experts suggest that special interest rate subsidies or other similar monetary and fiscal policy tools could be implemented to support the banks during this adjustment process.

Overall, the reduction of existing mortgage interest rates and the implementation of the “recognizing housing but not lending” policy are expected to have a substantial impact on China‘s housing loan market, benefiting a wider range of borrowers and potentially offering relief to those burdened by high housing costs.