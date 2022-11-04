44 minutes ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/78B9/production/_127150903_mediaitem127150902.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/78B9/production/_127150903_mediaitem127150902.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/78B9/production/_127150903_mediaitem127150902.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/78B9/production/_127150903_mediaitem127150902.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/78B9/production/_127150903_mediaitem127150902.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/78B9/production/_127150903_mediaitem127150902.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/78B9/production/_127150903_mediaitem127150902.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/78B9/production/_127150903_mediaitem127150902.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/78B9/production/_127150903_mediaitem127150902.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/78B9/production/_127150903_mediaitem127150902.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image caption, Rapidly rising interest rates mean that homeowners are making big increases in their monthly mortgage payments.

The UK will raise the bank’s benchmark interest rate significantly from the beginning of November 2022. What impact will this have on ordinary people’s lives and the economy? What are the implications for personal finance?

The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate from 2.25% to 3% on November 3, 2022, in an effort to stem a spike in inflation.

It was the eighth consecutive rate hike since December 2021, pushing UK rates to their highest level in 14 years.

It is also the largest one-off rate increase in the UK since 1989 and could have a significant impact on the cost of living and people’s finances.

The sharp rise in interest rates in the UK can teach people in the rest of the world what they can do about economic expectations and financial management?

How high can UK interest rates go?

Previously, on September 22, the Bank of England raised interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25%. Analysts believe that UK interest rates may reach 4.75% next year.

However, the peak was lower than forecasts a few weeks ago, when the Liz Truss government was swept away by turmoil after its mini-budget sparked bad market reactions and swiftly stepped down after 44 days in power.

The Bank of England is an institution independent of the government, and the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee meets 8 times a year to decide on interest rate policy. See also Campari: 1st half accounts beat estimates. The inflationary push makes it necessary to raise prices

It is under pressure to raise interest rates as it aims to keep UK inflation at 2%, but UK prices are currently rising by about five times that level.

Considerable uncertainty remains around the government’s economic policy, with the Chancellor of the Exchequer due to make a key autumn statement on November 17.

How do interest rates affect the average person?

Home Mortgage / Mortgage

According to the official Housing Survey in England, less than a third of households have a mortgage.

After a period of ultra-low interest rates, many homeowners are now facing the possibility of higher monthly repayment fees.

When interest rates rise, the roughly 1.6 million homeowners who choose tracker and variable rates typically see their monthly payments increase immediately.

With interest rates rising from 2.25% to 3%, people with a typical tracker rate mortgage (which typically pays around £800 a month in mortgage repayments) will pay around £73.50 more a month. Those with a standard variable rate mortgage will face a £46 increase in monthly repayments.

This is the calculation after interest rates have already been raised in recent months. Compared to before December 2021, customers on tracked-rate mortgages paid an average of around £284 more per month, and holders of variable-rate mortgages paid around £179 more per month.

The rise in benchmark rates also has implications for fixed-rate home loan borrowers, with around three-quarters of UK mortgage customers with existing fixed-rate mortgages.

Their monthly repayments to the bank may not change immediately, but with lenders now anticipating higher interest rates in the future, any deal with new borrowing terms in the market will be more expensive. That means new homebuyers, or anyone refinancing their mortgage, will also have to pay more. See also Football and streaming, the big tlc alarm: "Inadequate networks"

news/240/cpsprodpb/3F87/production/_125436261_womanusingatm_getty.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/3F87/production/_125436261_womanusingatm_getty.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/3F87/production/_125436261_womanusingatm_getty.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/3F87/production/_125436261_womanusingatm_getty.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/3F87/production/_125436261_womanusingatm_getty.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/3F87/production/_125436261_womanusingatm_getty.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/3F87/production/_125436261_womanusingatm_getty.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/3F87/production/_125436261_womanusingatm_getty.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/3F87/production/_125436261_womanusingatm_getty.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/3F87/production/_125436261_womanusingatm_getty.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Getty Images image caption, Interest rates affect all aspects of the economy and directly affect the lives of ordinary people.

There has also been considerable turmoil in the home loan market since the Truss government introduced its mini-budget in September, although most of the government’s original announcements have now been abandoned.

The average two-year fixed rate on a home loan was 2.29% in November 2021 and has now jumped to 6.47%. That’s a difference of hundreds of pounds a month in repayments for a typical average borrower.

Credit Cards and Other Types of Loans

The Bank of England’s interest rate also affects charges for things like credit cards, bank loans and car loans.

Even before the Bank of England’s latest rate hike decision, the average annual interest rate charged on bank overdrafts in September was 20.83%, and the average annual interest rate on credit cards was 18.96%.

Lenders can decide to increase prices further because they expect higher interest rates in the lending market in the future.

Individual banks and building societies that offer home loans or savings businesses often pass on rate hikes to customers. The savings deals on offer now are better than anything that has been available in years.

But while that means savers earn higher interest returns, interest rates have not kept pace with rising prices. See also Air Italy skips the agreement with the trade unions: off the layoffs of 1,383 employees

This means that the real value of cash savings is falling.

news/240/cpsprodpb/112E6/production/_110447307_savings_getty.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/112E6/production/_110447307_savings_getty.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/112E6/production/_110447307_savings_getty.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/112E6/production/_110447307_savings_getty.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/112E6/production/_110447307_savings_getty.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/112E6/production/_110447307_savings_getty.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/112E6/production/_110447307_savings_getty.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/112E6/production/_110447307_savings_getty.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/112E6/production/_110447307_savings_getty.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/112E6/production/_110447307_savings_getty.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Getty Images image caption, Rising interest rates have not kept pace with rising prices, which means that the real value of cash savings falls.

Why does raising interest rates help reduce inflation?

As the central bank, the Bank of England has been raising interest rates in response to rising commodity prices, known as inflation.

Global commodity prices have been rising rapidly as countries ease COVID-19 restrictions and consumer spending increases.

Many companies struggle to get enough merchandise to sell. As there are more and more buyers in the market and there are too few commodities, prices naturally rise.

Oil and gas costs have also risen sharply, a problem made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Raising interest rates helps control inflation by raising the cost of borrowing money. This encourages people to borrow less, spend less and save more. However, this is a difficult balancing act, as the central bank does not want to slow the economy too much.

UK interest rates have been at historic lows since the 2008 global financial crisis. The central bank’s benchmark interest rate in 2021 is only 0.1%.

Are other countries raising interest rates too?

The UK is affected by rising global prices. Therefore, the effectiveness of UK rate hikes is also limited.

However, other central banks are taking a similar approach and are also raising interest rates.

The U.S. central bank announced a sharp rate hike, raising its key rate to the highest level in nearly 15 years.

Most other central banks around the world have also raised interest rates as inflation continues to cause problems in many major economies.

Analysis by BBC economic affairs editor Faisal Islam

The nine members of the committee that sets the Bank of England’s benchmark interest rate have revealed how much interest rates will rise, with direct implications for many mortgages and business loans.

The market has long expected the benchmark interest rate to rise sharply by 0.75 percentage points. This is the largest single increase since 1989.

The Bank of England sidestepped the move in September, opting for a modest half-percentage point rate hike.

A lot has happened since then, including the now infamous mini-budget, sterling slumping to record lows, and a record rise in government borrowing costs, the biggest policy shift in UK economic history and a change of chancellor and prime minister.

Markets have calmed a bit since the turmoil in September.