The Impact of Lowered US Dollar Deposit Rates in State-Owned Banks

Many state-owned banks in China have recently lowered the interest rate on US dollar deposits following the renminbi deposit rate cut. According to Jiemian News reporters, this reduction in interest rates is primarily seen in large state-owned banks, while joint-stock banks and city commercial banks have not made significant changes.

A financial manager of a Guangzhou sub-branch of a major state-owned bank revealed that the interest rate on US dollar deposits has been lowered this month, with the interest rate for deposits over US$50,000 a year now at 2.8%, down from a previous high of close to 5%.

Another branch manager of a large state-owned bank explained that after the renminbi deposit interest rate was lowered last month, some customers shifted to deposit US dollars. At that time, the interest rate on US dollar deposits was generally above 4%, but it has now decreased to less than 3%, aligning with the renminbi deposit interest rate. The current highest-level interest rate for US dollar deposits is now 2.8%, with a minimum deposit requirement of $50,000 for one year.

However, joint-stock banks in South China have not seen a reduction in US dollar deposits recently, and the interest rate on deposits over US$100,000 has even increased to some extent.

The reduction in the interest rate on US dollar deposits in major state-owned banks is mainly due to the “inversion” of US dollar deposit and lending rates. According to the “Monetary Policy Implementation Report”, the weighted average interest rate of domestic one-year US dollar large deposits saw a year-on-year increase of 4.15 percentage points, reaching 5.67%. In contrast, the weighted average interest rate for domestic one-year US dollar loans increased by 3.74 percentage points, coming in at 5.34%. This means that US dollar deposit rates were significantly higher than lending rates.

Experts believe that lowering the interest rates on US dollar deposits can help reduce the cost of US dollar liabilities for banks and support the real economy. It can also stabilize expectations in the foreign exchange market.

The Chief Economist of Minsheng Bank, Wen Bin, explained that major banks have appropriately lowered domestic US dollar deposit interest rates to maintain competition in the market and address issues with the pricing mechanism of US dollar rates.

However, Xue Hongyan, the vice president of Xingtu Financial Research Institute, stated that the initiative to lower the interest rate on US dollar deposits can cool down the recent US dollar wealth management trend. It also serves as a precaution against the depreciation of the renminbi against the US dollar.

While US dollar deposits offer higher interest rates compared to RMB fixed deposits, investors need to be mindful of potential exchange rate fluctuations. Xue Hongyan warned that the biggest risk for domestic investors with US dollar deposits is the exchange rate risk. While the current exchange rate of RMB to USD has reached its low point, further depreciation prospects may be limited. With the domestic economy recovering and the US economy showing signs of recession, the exchange rate of RMB against USD could rebound in the future, leading to potential exchange rate losses for investors.

Therefore, although US dollar deposits may offer the benefits of high interest rates and short-term appreciation, investors should be aware of the uncertain outlook for the US dollar and the risks associated with exchange rate fluctuations.

However, for companies and residents holding US dollars, the situation is complex. While US dollar deposits offer high interest rates and the potential for short-term appreciation, the unstable nature of the US dollar itself poses considerable risks that investors need to carefully consider.

It is important to note that this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Individuals should proceed with caution and make decisions based on their own risk assessments.

