The Impact of the Dollar’s Rise: Winners and Losers in Guatemala

Title: Dollar Price Rises Slightly, Experts Remain Optimistic about Stability

Just over a year has witnessed a Q0.10 increase in the price of the dollar per unit, rising from Q7.76 on July 1, 2022, to Q7.86 on July 28, as per the Bank of Guatemala’s (Banguat) reference exchange rate. Despite the slight depreciation, authorities and analysts assure the public that the currency remains stable and does not pose any significant concerns. Central bank interventions in the exchange market have not been necessary this year due to the stable conditions.

Banguat’s President, Álvaro González Ricci, has stated that the exchange rate has remained stable over the past 12 months, albeit at slightly higher levels than the previous year. According to Ricci, stability in the exchange rate is expected to continue throughout the remainder of 2023.

Hugo Maúl, an analyst at the Center for National Economic Research (CIEN), shares a similar perspective, dismissing concerns about recent fluctuations. He argues that the contained rise in the exchange rate should not be seen as a cause for worry. Maúl also highlights the importance of how economic agents interpret the ongoing political crisis in the country, as it can potentially affect market scenarios.

The article then delves into the macroeconomic impacts of a rising dollar. Maúl explains that a 1% depreciation in the context of a 5% yearly inflation rate signifies that national products have increased in price at a faster rate than the exchange rate. This can impact exporters negatively, reducing their competitiveness in nominal terms. Additionally, investments and international financial flows are affected, as the depreciation becomes a part of the national interest rate, making credit more expensive.

Those most affected by the rise in the dollar are individuals with mortgages in USD. Clint López Flores, director of the Faculty of Economic Sciences at the Francisco Marroquín University (UfM), emphasizes that a significant portion of the population in Guatemala has mortgages in dollars. The depreciation of the quetzal increases their exchange risks, making the practical cost of their mortgages more expensive.

According to the Superintendency of Banks (SIB), as of June 30, 2023, the credit portfolio in foreign currency in the national financial system amounted to around Q78,104 million. Out of this, Q3,540 million was attributed to mortgage loans.

Another group affected by the rise in the dollar is consumers. Imported products such as food, household appliances, and medicines tend to become more expensive due to the increased prices associated with the depreciation of the quetzal.

On the other hand, the article highlights the winners with a depreciated quetzal. Exporters, particularly those involved in coffee production and export, benefit from the price increase as they receive better prices in the short term. Additionally, foreign executives working in the country who receive salaries in dollars also benefit. The rise in the value of the dollar results in a positive adjustment in their salaries when converted to quetzales. Foreign tourists are also favored in the short term as they receive more quetzales for the same amount of dollars, ultimately spending fewer dollars on services.

Overall, while the recent rise in the dollar’s price has raised some concerns, experts remain optimistic about the stability of the currency. The article provides insights on the potential winners and losers due to the depreciation of the quetzal, assuring the public that the current fluctuations do not warrant major interventions from the central bank at this stage.