The Impact of U.S. Inflation on the Recovery of Gold Prices

Gold Prices Expected to Recover as U.S. Inflation Declines in July

Spot gold faced challenges on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of crucial U.S. inflation data. The U.S. market saw spot gold reach $1927.60 per ounce but then witness a temporary drop of nearly $8, falling below $1920 per ounce. Eventually, it closed at its lowest price of $1913.70 per ounce for the day.

Thursday’s release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be a turning point for Federal Reserve (Fed) policy decisions. However, gold finds itself up against the 10-year Treasury yield. If inflation persists and prompts the Fed to increase interest rates too quickly, gold prices may remain under pressure. The CPI data for July, expected to show a slight acceleration in inflation to a 3.3% annual rate, raises concerns about the Fed’s hopes for a quicker end to rate hikes. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal anticipate a 0.2% rise in consumer prices for July, mirroring June’s increase. This lower-than-expected figure has caused worries about the Fed’s plan for interest rate hikes. Market opinions suggest that the upcoming U.S. inflation data will play a vital role in the Fed’s decision on whether to continue raising interest rates or maintain them at their current level, depending on the trajectory of inflation. While most traders do not anticipate any changes in policy at the September meeting, some analysts argue that a clear indication of a U.S. interest rate cut in 2024 is necessary for gold prices to rebound.

From a technical perspective, gold prices experienced a significant drop yesterday, falling below $1920 per ounce and closing below this level. This further strengthens the expectation that gold prices will continue to decline. The 4-hour chart reveals that gold prices are under pressure below the short-term moving average, indicating a clear downward trend. Although the stochastic indicator currently sends positive signals, suggesting a potential desire for a rebound, the expectation is that the rebound will be weak and limited until the inflation data is released. On the daily chart, gold prices are steadily moving away from the 20-day moving average, indicating an increase in bearish momentum. If the U.S. inflation data for July surpasses expectations on Thursday, gold prices will continue to slide, potentially testing the 1900 integer mark, followed by the June low of 1892. Conversely, if the data reveals a continued decline in inflation, gold prices are expected to rebound to some extent.

Overall, market analysts anticipate that gold prices will recover if U.S. inflation continues to decline in July. However, the upcoming release of the CPI data will play a significant role in shaping future Fed policy decisions.