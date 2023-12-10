The import and export trend of goods is improving, and foreign trade has achieved obvious results in promoting stability and improving quality – Comments – China Engineering Network

China’s Import and Export Trend Shows Improvement

According to recent customs statistics, China’s import and export of goods has achieved significant growth, leading to stability and improved quality. In the first 11 months of this year, the total import and export value of China’s goods trade was 37.96 trillion yuan, showing no change from the same period last year. This includes exports of 21.6 trillion yuan, a 0.3% increase, and imports of 16.36 trillion yuan, a 0.5% decrease, resulting in a trade surplus of 5.24 trillion yuan, a 2.8% increase.

The positive trend continued into November, with exports increasing by 1.7% and imports increasing by 0.6%. This shift is a positive sign for China’s economy, as foreign trade plays a crucial role in promoting stability, employment, and high-quality development.

To support foreign trade, the General Office of the State Council issued the “Opinions on Promoting a Stable Scale and Optimized Structure of Foreign Trade”, outlining 18 specific measures to stabilize orders and expand markets. This includes the development of cross-border e-commerce overseas warehouses, processing trade, and new energy vehicle trade, forming a comprehensive policy system.

Private enterprises have also played a significant role in promoting foreign trade, with their import and export scale exceeding half for the first time in 2022. Private enterprises accounted for 53.3% of China’s total foreign trade value, showing a 6.1% increase compared to the same period last year. This reflects their continued export vitality and resilience in the face of global economic challenges.

ASEAN remains China’s largest trading partner, with total trade between the two reaching 5.8 trillion yuan. The EU also saw an increase in imports from China, reaching 1.81 trillion yuan. Additionally, the Belt and Road Initiative has greatly improved trade connectivity between China and co-building countries, leading to a 2.6% increase in total imports and exports.

Despite the complex and challenging external environment, China’s foreign trade has continued to grow, supported by pragmatic measures and strong endogenous power. It is believed that the country’s import and export of goods will continue to stabilize and improve in quality and efficiency, leading to the achievement of the annual foreign trade stabilization and quality improvement goals.

