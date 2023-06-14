The importance of protecting your small business in 2023

The majority of businesses around the world today, are small businesses. They not only create livelihoods for millions of people, but they also add cultural value. A local coffee shop can add the kind of texture to a marketplace that a big international chain never can. Or handmade accessories as festive gifts add a unique touch that standardised products can’t.

Threats to small business

Despite the value they add, however, small businesses are at a far bigger risk than their larger counterparts. This is because both the human and financial resources available to counter threats are limited. From cyber fraud to return fraud, there is a whole lot out there that small businesses need protection from. Here are a few of the key ones.

False returns: While returns are part of any retail business, cases of false returns are on the rise. It can happen that an item purchased elsewhere gets returned at a store deliberately. Or the item is used before return. In other cases, the item might be ineligible to return to start with. Fake suppliers: Vendors might also turn out to be fake. It can happen that they contract with your small business with an advance payment, but do not deliver the goods. Or they could also deliver sub-standard products. It is also possible that either your or their emails get hacked and invoices tampered with. As a consequence, payments can get directed to a scammer. Fraud complaints: Customers can return products based on the fact that they are faulty. But in reality, a fraudster would replace the new product with almost the same one which is not working. This product might not even have been bought by the supplier or retailer in question. Financial fraud: Besides tampering with invoices by scammers, there are other financial frauds that can happen too. A company can call your small business for getting listed in the retailers’ directory, for instance. Later they could send you an invoice, which is a kind of fraud for the purchase of unsolicited products and services. Or a scammer can pose as a genuine charity for donations.

Protecting against fraud

While a broad variety of frauds exist, there are also ways to secure small businesses from them. Here are some of the keyways you can ensure so.

Secure finances: To secure finance, steps like limiting the personnel that can approve invoices and payments and verifying vendors can help. A small business can also use simple tools like tamper-resistant voucher checks that ensure that money gets sent to the right accounts. Clear and detailed returns policy: To avoid return fraud, have a well-defined returns policy. This should include expectations of the state in which the merchandise is eligible for returns. It should also set time limits for the returns to take place. There can also be a policy on the preferred return shipping methods and any fees payable for it. Spot the scammers: Having historical customer data handy is very useful in this regard. Names of customers, their card details and personal details can provide information on who is likely to return goods, if analysed. This in turn can flag potential scammers from genuine customers.

Benefits of protection from fraud

There are many benefits to implementing fraud protection. The biggest of these is that it prevents unnecessary loss of money. And for any small business, more money means more growth potential. The next is that it can actually be a way of creating better customer relationships. For example, if instead of returns, you give store credit and a bonus, customers are more likely to return. It is possible that the credit never gets used. Or even if it does, the customer might return to the store and make even more purchases.

Protect and grow

The key takeaway here is that while protection from fraud is an unfortunate essential, it can have its silver linings. It keeps fraudsters at bay by ensuring securely managed finances and a tight returns policy. But it can also bring genuine customers closer with schemes like store credits and bonuses in exchange for returns.

