The importance of the threshold value regulation – A&W Blog

The direct award of small orders by the public sector, i.e. by cities, municipalities and public companies, is one way of promoting the regional economy and creating good jobs. The quick availability of services of general interest and the improvement of the ecological footprint are further elements that speak in favor of a regionalization of small orders. However, this requires a consolidation and valorisation of the permissible maximum values ​​- those thresholds up to which direct award of public contracts is permitted.

End of the threshold value regulation

The end of the threshold value ordinance could otherwise make services of general interest look like this in the future: the kindergarten in the 3,000-strong community, and optionally also the fire station, need a new roof. An uncomplicated matter until June 2023. Companies in the vicinity are asked to submit offers. These are sorted according to price, speed, service, etc., and the children and firefighters will soon have dry feet again.

But what will you do from July? The so-called Threshold Ordinance for the award of public contracts ends at this time. It is intended to enable the public sector, such as cities and municipalities, but also their companies, to award small orders unbureaucratically without having to deal with the difficult procedural regulations of European and national procurement law. Below the threshold of 100,000 euros for services and 1 million euros for construction contracts, direct award is permitted. This is determined by the Threshold Ordinance, which is still in force until June 30, 2023.

The word “freehand” is misleading in this context. Because here, too, the criteria of European law, namely the examination of reliability, as well as compliance with the principles of transparency and non-discrimination, must be observed. The end of the threshold value regulation would mean that all contracts – no matter how insignificant – would have to be put out to tender throughout the EU. This would also be essential from July 2023 if erasers and copy paper were required! A true odyssey through the jungle of public procurement law for small communities.

Why does the AK advocate free awarding of small orders?

The basic idea of ​​public procurement law is to organize public procurement in a transparent and non-discriminatory manner so that as many bidders as possible can participate in fair competition in the large procurement market. Nevertheless, the question arises as to whether it is absolutely best for the public sector, and thus for the taxpayers, to have to carry out a procurement procedure with EU-wide participation for every order, no matter how small. But the goal of sustainable procurement as a contribution to the ecological transformation of the economy is also thwarted in an EU-wide tender for small orders with regard to the associated transport routes. This is shown by the example of cross-border organic waste tourism between Vorarlberg and Baden-Württemberg, in which 155 tons of CO 2 with more than 2,000 crossing disposal trips (extra 3: Real Madness: International Organic Waste Tourism | ARD media library).

This is competition as an end in itself and runs counter to the sustainability goals. Public procurement is a role model, for which the quality of the offer must be decisive. In Austria, the action plan for sustainable procurement (Must not) quality criteria. In addition to ecological criteria, health protection, occupational safety and fair remuneration are mentioned, which are to be achieved by ensuring fair competition and preventing dumping prices. Small public contracts in particular are an investment driver for the regional economy, which must be boosted in today’s time of crisis. At the same time, a positive ecological footprint can often be achieved.

Die Study by the management consultancy EFS Consulting confirms that there is still a lot to be done here: 80 percent of the public contract volume went to just ten contractors. Not surprisingly, the authors of the study complain that small and medium-sized businesses are being crushed. They are de facto excluded from public contracts, which not only runs counter to the goals of the hub action plan, but also to the declared focus of public procurement law, namely fair competition between bidders. This leads to the assumption that such a narrowing of the bidding market has a negative impact on government spending – in the form of excessive prices.

The EU internal market: no obstacle

It is repeatedly argued that the Europe-wide or even global tender for a public contract is absolutely necessary so that the freedom to provide services and freedom of establishment is not restricted. Two principles in the constitutional status of European law. However, European law also requires that fundamental economic freedoms be weighed against public interests. These include Environmental protection, biodiversity and reduction of CO 2 -Emissions. The awarding of small orders to regional companies is justified under these aspects and more suitable for achieving the goal than an EU-wide tender.

Similar considerations are also the so-called Government Procurement Agreement perish. It determines when cross-border competition makes sense. The thresholds contained there (200,000 to 5 million euros) are used by practically all EU member states in order to enable small awards in one form or another without bureaucratic effort. Because: In practice, regionally oriented small and medium-sized companies in particular benefit. You will be invited directly to submit a bid for smaller orders without having to take part in a complex (EU-wide) award procedure beforehand. They carry out the orders themselves without using a large number of subcontractors, who in turn have their agreed service performed by other subcontractors. Such sub-sub-sub-company chains create hardly comprehensible liability relationships. In the end, people often fall by the wayside who receive nothing more than a small amount of pocket money for their work lasting several months. The AK, to which the smeared employees turn, then has to do detailed detective work to determine which company commissioned the employer, then who commissioned it, and so on.

System reform for fair competition

The Threshold Ordinance now expires on June 30, 2023 and the responsible federal ministry has indicated that no extension is planned. This is a setback for planning and legal certainty, especially for the maintenance of urban and communal services of general interest. Because the periodic validity makes it impossible to secure such services in the long term and to make them available quickly in emergencies. Instead of promoting good work in rural areas, a “hire and fire” mentality is fueled.

In order to counteract this, the AK believes that the threshold value ordinance must be consolidated and validated – i.e. an increase in the thresholds to EUR 150,000 for services and EUR 1.5 million for construction contracts. Because the current values ​​have remained the same since 2009, while Austria with almost 11 percent continues to show the highest inflation in the eurozone. The last few years have shown that the simplifications in the implementation of procurement procedures associated with the raising of the threshold values ​​have made a significant contribution to strengthening the economy and securing jobs. In contrast to Europe-wide tendering, a negative environmental balance can be avoided through regionality and the availability of services.

At the same time, good work is encouraged, since subcontractor chains are the exception. Nonsensical results, such as passing on the payment to taxpayers or leaving a black environmental footprint, can be avoided by turning a simple screw as suggested.