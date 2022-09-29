Listen to the audio version of the article

The Imq Group, leader in the sector of professional services for companies, in particular in conformity assessment, looks to the US market. “She is a development director and over the next two years we plan to open an office in the US or the acquisition of a local company” anticipates Antonella Scaglia, CEO of the Milanese group. The group is exploring the opportunities offered by some states and counties to attract foreign investors. The last step across the border was taken in February with the opening of the UK office in addition to offices in Spain, Germany, Poland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and China. In recent days, Imq has acquired the majority of eAmbiente, an SME with 4 million revenues and about forty employees, which offers services to public and private companies on reducing environmental and energy impact. In eAmbiente the founders will remain and will ensure the business continuity.

By the end of the year, a project will be operational, the result of the agreement between Corepla, Consortium for the collection and recovery of plastic packaging and Csi (Imq Group) for the construction of a test laboratory capable of evaluating the selectability and recyclability of the various plastic materials used for packaging and their environmental impact. In terms of turnover, the CEO expects a turnover of 120 million euros for 2022, in line with the 118 million of revenues of last year, while 6% of revenues for research and development are confirmed. Resources invested in the Imq technological hub, where a 220 square meter semi-anechoic chamber was built, one of the largest in Europe for electromagnetic compatibility, and in the cybersecurity of prototypes before they were put on the market.