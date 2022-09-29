Home Business The Imq Group sets sail for the United States
Business

The Imq Group sets sail for the United States

by admin
The Imq Group sets sail for the United States

The Imq Group, leader in the sector of professional services for companies, in particular in conformity assessment, looks to the US market. “She is a development director and over the next two years we plan to open an office in the US or the acquisition of a local company” anticipates Antonella Scaglia, CEO of the Milanese group. The group is exploring the opportunities offered by some states and counties to attract foreign investors. The last step across the border was taken in February with the opening of the UK office in addition to offices in Spain, Germany, Poland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and China. In recent days, Imq has acquired the majority of eAmbiente, an SME with 4 million revenues and about forty employees, which offers services to public and private companies on reducing environmental and energy impact. In eAmbiente the founders will remain and will ensure the business continuity.

By the end of the year, a project will be operational, the result of the agreement between Corepla, Consortium for the collection and recovery of plastic packaging and Csi (Imq Group) for the construction of a test laboratory capable of evaluating the selectability and recyclability of the various plastic materials used for packaging and their environmental impact. In terms of turnover, the CEO expects a turnover of 120 million euros for 2022, in line with the 118 million of revenues of last year, while 6% of revenues for research and development are confirmed. Resources invested in the Imq technological hub, where a 220 square meter semi-anechoic chamber was built, one of the largest in Europe for electromagnetic compatibility, and in the cybersecurity of prototypes before they were put on the market.

Find out more

You may also like

STAR7, the numbers of the half-year report: growing...

Analyst hired by Musk counts fewer Twitter bots...

Electric cars, the charging infrastructure can become an...

Intel Arc A770/A750 Official Picture Tour: Gold Shining...

Great Wall Haval H6 DHT-PHEV launched: pure electric...

Ferrari in trouble in Piazza Affari, Morgan Stanley...

From 2399 yuan!Xiaomi Civi 2 JD.com sells trade-in...

Smart working, boom in the North East: 70%...

5 big things in today’s financial markets: Bond...

Italy risk weighs on UniCredit and Intesa SanPaolo:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy