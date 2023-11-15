The Increase of Debit and Credit Card Theft in the United States

Rising Concerns Over Credit and Debit Card Theft in the United States

Recent reports have revealed that over 161,000 debit and credit cards have been affected by theft or scams in the United States from last year to date. According to a FICO report, card theft at points of sale and ATMs has increased by a staggering 368% since 2022.

Investigations into these incidents have uncovered the use of skimmers, devices used by criminals to read debit and credit cards in order to steal data or PINs. These skimmers are often discreetly placed on cash registers and cashiers, making them difficult to detect.

Walmart locations have not been immune to this type of crime, with card skimmers being found in several of their stores. It has been noted that the individuals responsible for these incidents are typically fast and highly trained, able to strategically place the devices without attracting attention.

In response to these concerning developments, Brad Leonard, an assistant special agent in charge of the US Secret Service Miami field office, has advised users to carefully monitor their account statements for any irregular activity. He also recommended using cards with chips that do not require insertion for a reading, as an added security measure.

With the prevalence of card theft on the rise, consumers are urged to remain vigilant when paying at stores and retail chains and to report any suspicious activity to their financial institutions.

Share this: Facebook

X

