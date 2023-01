MILANO – It may seem like an incredible story but it’s all true. In the United States it may happen that a hedge fund and activist named Hindenburg Reasearch targets a publicly traded behemoth worth a combined $218 billion and through a two-year investigation discloses a report of almost 100 pages where a high number of wrongdoings are highlightedfrom the manipulation of the price of securities to real fraud, causing it to collapse on the stock market.