the index after fifteen years at 28,000. And now?

The opinion of analysts after the milestone that had been missing for fifteen years

Websim: We recently updated our forecasts for interest rates and commodities: our base case forecasts an economic recession in the fourth quarter or early 2024. This is expected to soften earnings trends and reduce inflationary pressures and real interest rates. If this scenario materializes, our preference is for utilities, resilient and well-positioned consumers in the luxury sector, and a selection of industrials and financials that we like. In the short term, a period of profit taking related to liquidity issues is still possible, while earnings are expected to support bank stocks.

Never go against the market

Alberto Tocchio, Head of European Equity and Thematics di Kairos writes on Market Flash: The consolidation phase lasted only a week. The market is increasingly on the upside despite the different variables at play. It’s hard to go against him. Both the statistic and the underlying dynamics seem to provide fuel to go up. However, it is worth analyzing all the ideas available to understand that the Central Banks, barring a sharp economic decline, will not change their message. But the two things are increasingly linked and it will probably be the recession that will probably make that last effort to bring inflation back close to their targets. We can therefore conclude that the sentiment market is now too optimistic. All the statistics remind us of this. For their part, rates in the US are rising because the market is self-adjusting by increasing yields to better digest the $1,000bn of new issues that the government is starting to issue; not to mention the money supply which is continuing to contract rapidly both in Europe and the US with credit for the private sector, a crucial channel for the real economy, which is further declining.

Better stay at the window

Equity In a macro context that remains fragile, Sim maintains its NEUTRAL positioning on equities, favoring quality stocks over cyclical ones. Experts also recall that global stock markets closed higher in June despite macro data, especially in the EU, which disappointed expectations in both the services and manufacturing sectors, and in a context in which signs of deterioration in the credit cycle are increasing. However, the downturn in the economy is materializing more slowly than expected (thanks to a more resilient labor market), the stress tests of US BANKS have shown no negative surprises, and there has probably been an increase in the positioning for the fear of being left out in a bull market. The performance gap between big-caps versus mid-smalls has widened further.

Choose carefully because there is a desire to get off

Antonio TognolI’m in Cfo Sim he expects an economy “Dogging due to the joint action of monetary tightening and the slowdown in consumption caused by inflation. At the moment, however, we do not seem to see the expected reduction in production activity reflected in the expectations of corporate profits, both in the USA and in Europe (although the latter is benefiting from a drop in energy costs). It is probable that analysts will wait to better understand the evolution of the first half of the year and companies’ expectations for the second, before modifying their estimates. And it goes without saying that the estimates cannot prove to be optimistic in any case. The economic recovery once the rate hike cycle is finished will in any case be slow and certainly not comparable to the pre-pandemic one. We therefore prefer to maintain a defensive position on the stock markets, evaluating the opportunity towards acyclical companies and able to increase the final selling prices with an increase in production costs”.